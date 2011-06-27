Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Extremely POOR Gas Mileage & Extremely UNSAFE Trk
Truck has unpredictable hesitation / stall. This is not a good thing with oncoming traffic & is Extremely Unsafe. Toyota has been notified, but their response is to drive more aggressively (Unsafe). When you pull out into traffic & their is no response to the gas pedal, it is a very unsafe feeling. I've had Tacomas in the past with marginal gas mileage of 25 mpg, but this is terrible - less than 20 mpg. Toyota has gotten worse & does not live up to the high standards that it once had. Very tinny when closing doors & Poor Dealer Maintenance. Probably will not buy again unless they improve much more. They are relying on past reputation instead of making a better vehicle. Finally found a good Tacoma - 2007 Base model: Good gas mileage, reliable, better than the newer ones. Toyota lost a new car sale, but don't produce the vehicles customers want. Too bad, so sad. Guess they don't listen to customers. Seems like there is No Engineering; only Sales & Marketing today. Put some Engineering effort into this: Improve Gas Mileage -30 mpg+ can be done & quit all the electronic giz wiz "features". Get back to basics & make a good, fuel efficient vehicle again.
3rd Tacoma
This is my third Tacoma. A ‘99, ‘06, and ‘12. I’ve been extremely happy with all three. Comfort isn’t awesome and it’s not the smoothest ride, but I’ll trade that for reliability and performance. While this will be my last one (3 is enough,) I wouldn’t make any changes with my purchases. If you’re thinking about it and on the fence, do it.
Rookie Truck Owner
I bought (and reviewed on here) my 2009 Audi TT Convertible which has been and continues to be a blast. At 85K miles, I decided to let it be my weekend car and get a truck for the first time. I had always been in love with Tacomas. This October I got a 2012 Pre-Runner Xtra Cab and couldn't be happier. The interior has been upgraded and has a stylish, sporty feel. There is plenty of storage and plenty of room without feeling like you are driving in the middle of a cavern. The 4 CYL engine definitely provides enough power, and the Pre-Runner look gives the appearance of a 4x4 without the drawbacks on MPG.
CARE FREE WORRY FREE RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION
Awesome truck!!!! Over 120,000 miles on it other than 1 set of brakes and oil changes I've had to nothing with this truck
