Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
meets needs
I just bought it a week ago. So it has relatively few miles. But I drove it after a freezing rain and snow. The limited slip differential made a huge difference from a Ford Ranger and Chevy S-10 we had before (all 2WD). The seat is firm enough and offered good support. Maybe because of my size, the right outside mirror creates a huge blind spot at intersections. So short drivers beware.
Exactly what I needed.
I purchased my Tacoma about a week ago, so I can't really speak for the reliability of the vehicle yet, but so far I'm still looking for every excuse possible to drive it. I was looking for a compact (a relative term in the truck market today) pickup mostly for my short commute to work and for the occasional weekend trips to Ikea. I don't have a big budget or a need for excessive features in a vehicle. I just need an inexpensive, reliable, versatile vehicle that'll keep up with me and this truck fits the bill perfectly.
exceeded expectations
I bought this truck needing something to last me through college and beyond. I was really impressed with all the standard features for this tacoma (skid plates, Auto LSD, Roll sensing side curtain airbags). I was apprehensive about getting a 4cyl pickup. However it has plenty of power and considering it can only seat 2.5 people (half person for the middle bench spot...wouldnt try to fit a full grown adult) it will suit me well. I love the rail system and the tie downs that are included. It feels like a mini truck on steroids. i love the ride height. Its a basic no frills truck that will get the task at hand done.
Base 4x4 is great
Nice truck, smooth, rides high. Regular cab, bench seat, fits three people if needed. I Needed more cargo room than my 2003 VW Passat Wagon. 4x4 will be safe feeling in NY winters. I was looking for something pretty basic for my first truck. Quality, fit finish great. Controls clear. Power in 4 cyl. fine (no plan to tow, haul too heavy a load and don't worry about fast acceleration; savings on price and fuel economy did come to play here). Rail system is great. Is plenty of room to store back pack and big computer bag and other gear in cab behind bench seat (I am only 5'8" so i might have more room behind than a tall person) Will report back if any negatives develop.
Terrific Tacoma
I have been driving a Lexus so this comparison is slightly unfair, but I love the Tacoma. My only complaint is its power is not what I would have hoped for because when I towed a fairly large trailer that was under under the rated weight, truck struggled a little bit up the hills. It is also louder then my Lexus, no surprise there. All in all a great purchase.
