Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

2009 Tacoma Prerunner 4cyl, Manual 5spd n2wood , 01/09/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased in Dec 2009. Good looking truck. I have pampered truck for 48 months. Have same problems with radio as other owners - turns itself off and on in extreme cold or hot temps. Toyota appears to have resolved that problem after 2009. Just turned over 35,000 miles on odometer and clutch has started to slip. It is not operator error. I had a 1990 Toyota 6cyl, manual 5spd truck for 16 years and never had to replace anything, but starter and timing belt. Based on my google search, the problem is the clutch made in Mexico. A replacement AISIN clutch, made in Japan, appears to be reliable. Normal mpg has been 20-23 with non-alcohol gas.

Toyota Quality And Integrety Hits Bottom James Haggerty , 12/20/2015 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I own a 2009 Toyota Tacoma Sport. This is their top model with the most expensive tag yet the aluminum coating is peeling off the base metal on the rims. I contacted customer service and was told to take it to a dealership for inspection. The conclusion, (or should I say collusion as they appeared to know what the answer was going to be from corporate headquarters) , was that the bubbling and peeling was due to exposure to the elements. Toyota says it's normal usage issues and not their problem because the 3/36,000 warranty is over. All I could do is apologize for not having the forethought to bring them in at night. The value of the truck is now thousands less because the rims are peeled and bubbled so bad and guess who looses? Bottom line is don't buy a Toyota with aluminum rims or better yet don't trust Toyota until they start acting like the company they once were. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Transmission Trouble DeeQ101 , 09/25/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had this truck only 6 months and the transmission slips. I thought the other day I was going to be T- Boned because the transmission slipped as I was leaving an intersection. I brought my concerns to the dealer and they took it for a drive. They found the transmission does indeed slip. They contacted the Toyota head office and I have not yet heard anything from them. Are they (Toyota) going to wait until someone is seriously injured or killed before they address this problem. I've been looking on different postings and I am not the only one with this problem, thousands of others too.

Not very happy with my 3rd new 4WD Taco gw8 , 04/25/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have a more positive review earlier by GW7. Now the 3rd radio in my Tacoma is malfunctioning. It will be replaced again under warranty but I now have to question some of Toyota's quality, they just seem to want to keep replacing defective radios until the warranty expires. I have been loyal to Toyota because of reliability, but my patience is wearing thin on this issue.