  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,315
See Tacoma Inventory
Starting MSRP
$14,850
See Tacoma Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,810
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG172016
Total Seating534
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg18/25 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/420 mi.378/525 mi.294/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.21 gal.21 gal.
Combined MPG172016
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l2.7 l4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm159 hp @ 5200 rpm236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.36.1 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves241624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesnono
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnoyes
front door pocketsnoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
manual rear seat easy entrynonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
premium clothyesnono
Front head room40.1 in.40.0 in.39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.58.1 in.57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Rear head room38.5 in.no35.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.no53.6 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.no28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.no57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Curb weight4080 lbs.3360 lbs.3875 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.5000 lbs.5350 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd..39 cd..39 cd.
Angle of approach35 degrees35 degrees35 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.1640 lbs.1395 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees26 degrees26 degrees
Length208.1 in.190.4 in.208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.3500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.9.5 in.9.4 in.
Height70.1 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Wheel base127.8 in.110.0 in.127.8 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Speedway Blue
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P245/75R16 tiresyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,315
Starting MSRP
$14,850
Starting MSRP
$22,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tacoma InventorySee Tacoma InventorySee Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles