Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|20
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|3
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336/420 mi.
|378/525 mi.
|294/378 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21 gal.
|21 gal.
|21 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|20
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|2.7 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|236 hp @ 5200 rpm
|159 hp @ 5200 rpm
|236 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|manual rear seat easy entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|40.0 in.
|39.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|58.1 in.
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|bench front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|no
|35.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|no
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.6 in.
|no
|28.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|no
|57.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4080 lbs.
|3360 lbs.
|3875 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5450 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|.39 cd.
|.39 cd.
|.39 cd.
|Angle of approach
|35 degrees
|35 degrees
|35 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1370 lbs.
|1640 lbs.
|1395 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|26 degrees
|26 degrees
|26 degrees
|Length
|208.1 in.
|190.4 in.
|208.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.4 in.
|9.5 in.
|9.4 in.
|Height
|70.1 in.
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|127.8 in.
|110.0 in.
|127.8 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|74.6 in.
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P245/75R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,315
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
