Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Tremendous Vehicle
My dad bought me a brand new 2004 Toyota Tacoma regular cab extended cab when i graduated high school, that was now 9 years ago and this thing is still running, i have 335078 miles on it and it still feels like it did the day i came home and saw it in the drive way. i have only had to change the oil and rotate the tires, i have had no mechanical or any other problems for that matter. I LOVE THIS TRUCK
Everything I needed...
I have a base 2wd Taco with Clock and enhancement pk. as the only options. This truck was exactly what I was expecting - no frills transportation with hauling capability, my 88 Civic with a picup bed basically. I get around 30 mpg on the highway, can haul mulch and mountain bikes, evan occasionally pulling a trailer for short distances. Resale value seems extrmemly high. Reliability wasn't what I was expecting from a Toyota, however as it was in the shop 5 times for coil packs and alignment. Also, the Wrangler HP tires are DANGEROUS in the wet - can't wait to replace. I added an OEM bedliner and CD/cassette purchased from online auctions, which really increased the value of the vehicle to me
Should have never traded it.
This was a great first truck. These things can really take some punishment and are a blast to drive. Mileage was OK, at about 23 mpg. It did a lot better than expected in the winter. Always started and ran great. Never got stuck on me in the snow despite being RWD (200 lbs of bedrock fixed that). Really good ground clearance for a truck this size. Great handling and brakes. Responsive 4 cylinder with respectable torque. Easy to maintain. I really regret trading it in for a Camry 3 years later. The cons... well... hardly any. The interior is a little cramped but that's about it. I was dumb for trading it in.
A little truck that gets job done
The cab is a too small for big people. Feel tired driving long distances since the seat is not comfortable, especially if without a speed control. Small engine offers good fuel economy, but the trade off is poor accelloration. Most of my driving is on freeway. It achieves 31 mpg if I remove the tailgate and drive @70mph. 60mph gives 35mpg with no load. In town driving gives 33mpg (this is just for me because I normally drive at above 45mph for 20 miles each weekday without many stops.) I travel about 700miles each weekend. So far I didn't have any problem at all for 78000miles. I do the routine maintinance and are very careful about fluid levels, etc.
10 year review
Got my Taco in 2005 w/ 12k miles while visiting O.C CA. I consider it my first-born child. It has 50,200 on it now, and a set of spark plugs are the only thing I`ve put into it besides oil/lube changes. Timing belt this year due to age only. Has plenty of power for what you put in bed, small trailer. 26 mpg is about the best I can get on highway due to lack of cruz and the fact it drives out good around 75mph. My neighbor drives a 1996 base model @ work that has 550k last I saw. It`s on clutch #3, the u-joints in the steering & driveshaft are the other replaced items. Oil still needs no checking between 5k changes. If you maintain your Yota you can count on them for a good, long time. Word
