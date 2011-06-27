Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Tacoma
Overview
$18,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$18,430
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$18,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$18,430
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$18,430
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$18,430
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$18,430
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$18,430
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$18,430
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
$18,430
Front head room38.7 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$18,430
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
$18,430
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1630 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$18,430
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
$18,430
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$18,430
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$18,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
