Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Fantastic! Shane Keenan , 01/27/2016 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This truck was my first car i had a 2002 Tacoma TRD off-road limited and it ran with 258,000 miles on it until i rolled it into a ditch, and even after the accident the cab stayed intact, i landed upside down and all that affected the cab was the center of the windshield and the sunroof bent in a few inches. Would not own any other truck!

No other truck comes close libraryguy85 , 10/26/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This truck is the most complete and downright solid truck I have ever owned and probably ever will own. I bought this truck used because I liked the second generation body style better than the new ones, and it has not disappointed in any way. I've wanted one since I was in high school, back when I drove a '96 Nissan hardbody pickup, and about 8 years later, I had a TRD 4 door in my driveway, ironically almost the same color (Impulse Red Pearl) as the Nissan. I never thought I'd find a better truck than my first, but I was wrong. This truck is perfect in every way and never lets me down. It has about 108K on the odometer and many miles to go. Keep up the good work, Toyota!

31 years with 2 Tacomas Ed Chacon , 07/12/2017 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful '86 extra cab 14 years no major problems ...'2002 4door still runs great no problems.......Bought both new and both had normal wear and tear. Change oil regularly and treat it like it'll be there for 15 + years and it will. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bigger Is Not Always Better Flavellinator , 06/23/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I looked at many new trucks and was not impressed. Sure, they're larger, faster, and hold more things, but that's not what I needed. I didn't want the worry of fitting into a small parking space, or making a U-turn, or driving on a narrow road. I needed a truck that held four people comfortably while still being able to haul my stuff, rode well, and was dependable. So I backtracked and purchased a used Tacoma. What a great decision! Its design is outstanding; the sightlines from sitting up high are fantastic. Gas mileage is good. It's comfortable too. Not everyone wants a big truck; it's a mistake that they removed this size of vehicle from the market, so get a good used one while you can.