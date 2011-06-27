Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/360.0 mi.
|270.0/324.0 mi.
|288.0/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|27.2 in.
|27.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.5 in.
|199.0 in.
|199.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3190 lbs.
|3410 lbs.
|3345 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5104 lbs.
|5104 lbs.
|5104 lbs.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1914.0 lbs.
|1664.0 lbs.
|1759.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|121.9 in.
|121.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
