Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181618
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg15/18 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.270.0/324.0 mi.288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.4 l2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg roomno27.2 in.27.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.199.0 in.199.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3190 lbs.3410 lbs.3345 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.5104 lbs.5104 lbs.
Height67.3 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Maximum payload1914.0 lbs.1664.0 lbs.1759.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.121.9 in.121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Black Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
