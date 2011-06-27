Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Keeps on trucking... yea ya! Eric , 11/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was my first truck I have purchased on my own, when I was 18. Great truck!! It now has 270,000 miles and keeps on going. Things I had to replace or repair: U joint in drive shaft (80,000 miles & 120,000 mi), Powersteering pump (100,000 mi), starter (120,000 mi) and that's all that comes to mind. Right now, I do have a an oil leak, need to replace spark plugs more frequently since there is an oil leak there too but the truck keeps running fine and it passed smog (CA is a big deal). The car, in my opinion is very reliable. Toyota trucks, compact size, are great cars! Report Abuse

Still Going Strong With NO Engine Work Sean-again , 10/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Here's an update. I am now just short of 250,000 miles and havn't needed ANY engine work. I am even on the original clutch. I have replaced the brake pads a couple times and the front rotors because some dip at Pep Boys turned them down too far (I bought new ones elsewhere). I change the oil at 8-10k mi intervals, there are NO oil leaks. In that time, the oil level drops from the 'full' line to the 'add' line on the stick. I burn a little oil and get a light smoke when downshifting and flooring it when passing, but no loss in power. Report Abuse

Man I love this truck jss5724 , 04/03/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck last year after my wife and I bought a house. I needed to get rid of my car payment and needed a cheap, reliable truck, so this fit the bill. Got it for $2800 with 145K, bald tires, and a dented bumper. I changed out some of the parts that would likely leave me stranded (battery, starter, cables, alt.) after my starter went bad. I changed ALL fluids, cleaned it up and now I feel like I have a new best friend. The bed has enough room to hold all of the supplies I need to keep me busy doing yardwork all day. My wife is a doctor now and I have the opportunity to have a REALLY nice car, but I continue to drive "the old goat" anywhere and everywhere. Thanks Toyota! Report Abuse

Best looking truck ever, not overdone or bloated. Chris P. Cornell , 07/10/2016 2dr Regular Cab SB 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse