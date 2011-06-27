  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Supra Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Supra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm320 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.32.9 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.8 in.43.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.8 in.177.8 in.
Curb weight3210 lbs.3445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.49.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
