Used 1994 Toyota Supra Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Supra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5600 rpm220 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.32.9 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.23.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.7 in.177.7 in.
Curb weight3215 lbs.3215 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.50.2 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Super White
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Black
