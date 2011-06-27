Used 2018 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Value, Comfort, and Ride John Egan , 04/17/2018 XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Writing this review 3 months and 3500 miles into owning a 2018 Sienna XLE. I am very impressed with the safety features. In fact the automatic assist braking helped save me from an accident when the vehicle in front of me came to a sudden stop on the highway because they missed their exit! The radar proximity alarm sounded and brakes were applied before I realized that the car in front of me was coming to a complete stop, without any cars in front of it. Lots of compliment son the comfort of the interior, especially the seats. I live in Florida, but ended up buying the car in Virginia, because apparently Toyota is separated into three regions: Southeast, Gulf Coast, and everything else. The Sienna was about $3k less in Virginia than in FL. Well worth the drive! I wish Toyota would have have rounded dials for the air conditioner, similar to an ipod, rather than push buttons. You have to look down each time to adjust the buttons. If you had a dial, you could spin it without having to look down. I hate Toyotas Ensuite. I wish I could have bought the car without it. Your phone is more powerful than anything Toyota can provide. I dont think any car company has grasped this yet. Overall I am very happy with the purchase, esp considering the great price I got for it. The Odyssey was its biggest competition, but the 2018 Sienna seemed like a better value; and I can confidently say that I made the right decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Technology, console controls and rattles kill it Todd W. Roat , 08/20/2018 LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We just upgraded from a 2005 Sienna to a 2018. And I have to say, overall not happy. Hope 2019 better. The Entune/Nav/Scout is atrocious. Test drove some Hondas and simple google-like nav came up no issues. Sienna Entune/Scout soooo painful (app needed x 2, registrations, pairing, phone has to be on) then final result is clunky at best. I was astonished at how bad it was. In car hot spot super bad. My 5 year old Verizon mifi hotspot was better, we had to use it on a trip. Not to mention the manual talks about setting up Verizon Connet and Verizon site says Verizon Connet will be discontinued?!? WTH? And climate controls are still confusing to us. And AC takes a noticeably long time to get cold compared to previous Sienna or any other car we have. Other things to look for in the 2019 that I hop they fixed: back passenger seats rattle like crazy, for some reason the front windshield is recessed in the frame and the vertical side channels drivers and passenger side protrude up like a wind scoop of some kind maybe - tons of wind noise at highway speed (weird decision), tranny not very smooth - have to literally be at complete stop before moving again or get some unsmooth tranny issues as it tries to figure out what to do. If you test drive please try the nav, entune phone paring bluetooth stuff. We did not just assuming it would be simple and easy like all the other vehicles we test drove. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

May be our last Sienna! KAvery , 11/13/2018 LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful We love Toyotas, but this is my second Sienna. First was a 2007. Loved it, but had a lot of miles on it. Purchased the 2018, and was so happy driving off the lot. My hubby had a 2017 Rav4. Love it too! Almost immediately had problems with the Sienna. When I have slowed to make a turn, then accelerate, I get a hesitation with a whip-lash effect that is dangerous! At first the dealership didn't have any answer as to what was causing the problem. Now I am told that the problem is "the throttle by wire design in vehicle and the vehicle trying to select the proper gear when you go full throttle from stop or driving down the road." This is DANGEROUS when you don't have control of your accelerator!!! I also have to keep the key turned much longer than I have ever had to with any vehicle that I have ever owned. Dealership says that this is normal. MPG was anywhere from 15-16, but bumped up to 18 during the summer when the gas changed. On long highway trip, did go over 23 MPG. My old Sienna did much better. Scout GPS stinks! Doesn't show a picture of a road, just arrows! And not reliable either! The sliding doors squeal frequently, and when I take it into the dealership to be greased, it comes back, the paperwork showing that the problem could not be duplicated. But the doors still squeal. There are also times when my passenger front seat airbag indicator is not working properly when I have a passenger. It shows that the airbag is not on. I have also had this checked several times. The center dash screen also dims at times when the headlights go on when it is raining during the day, and I can't see what is showing on the screen. It was repaired once, and it reverted back to it recently after a recent download of some sort. Now the customer service man said that there is no such setting to adjust. I had to go find my old paperwork and now will have to go and call and have him look up to show him that I am not making things up. When they had to do the recent download, they told me it took the shop guy 8 tries to get the download to work. If this vehicle weren't under warranty, I can only imagine what that bill would have been!!! And I have never been in the Toyota dealership with a vehicle as much as I have been with this 2018 Sienna! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

Great Sienna Van, BUT... A. L. Campbell , 05/23/2018 Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is our 2nd Sienna Van. The 2018 model is a great, good solid van, but miss all the nooks/crannies our 2010 had for storage, big drawback...it had door arm rests that lifted up for storage within, it also had a smaller console for nick nacks, and this new model has no extra storage spaces like that, and none under the 3rd row seats when the seats are in the down position. The a/c is not powerful enough. The driver's vent can't be positioned directly on you. The turning radius is even better than our previous van. The rear window is a bit smaller though, so we bought one of those panoramic rear view mirrors to help see what is around us. That helps a lot. The front seat head rests are set at a very uncomfortable, awkward angle, especially for long drives. We recently took a total of a 22 hour drive, by the end my neck was in total spasms. All the new safety features are a big plus. Absolutely, not a fan of the black carpet. We ended removing the black floor mats and replaced them with grey rubber mats (Weathertech) that hide the dirt better and are easier to clean. The center console is too deep, plus the black interior of the console makes it difficult to find things. We ended up using tall, white plastic cups to store things in them, then labelling the cups. All-in-all, we are pleased with our 2018 Sienna Limited Premium, Toyota makes great cars, but there is room for improvement. I've been buying Toyota's for 45 years!!! Sure do wish the Hybrid was available when we bought this one...SAD!!! They we're available the year after our purchase. ☹️ P.S. When we drove off the lot with this van we didn't notice it was missing the roof rail crossbars. We confronted the dealer about it later. You would think a top of the line Toyota Sienna Limited Premium that costs almost $50,000 would have the crossbars included!!! I had a nice in person discussion with the manager of the dealership's Internet Sales. She was kind enough to agree to add the roof crossbars at no charge. Our biggest gripes are... The a/c vent for the driver's side can't be directed on the driver Toyota needs to bring back the many storage areas the 2010 model had More storage is needed under the rear seat when in the flat position Positioning of the front seat head rests needs to be redesigned Sometimes the second row seats get stuck in a jammed position There is no hook to hold a trash container like there was on the 2010 model The center console needs to be redesigned as it is too deep and dark Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value