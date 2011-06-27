Used 2012 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews
People mover
My biggest concern in purchasing a minivan was gas mileage. I calibrated the odometer against my GPS (it was perfect!), and then waited until the vehicle had reached 1000 miles. Then I carefully measured fuel consumption for our "around town" (we live in a suburb, so our "around town" doesn't have lots of stop and go), and cross country on open roads. I noted that the mileage computer is exceptionally accurate...within .1 mpg of my calculated mpg. The results: Our town driving...22-23 mpg Highway (under the best circumstances possible)...26-27 mpg. Basically, for a vehicle of this size and power, and with an EPA rating of 18/25, I think this is pretty good, and I am satisfied.
Comfort & Spacious
I bought 2012 XLE FWD model last month. It is very spacious and more comfortable. I took test drive of equally loaded Highlander SE v6 FWD and compared it to Sienna. I felt the handling is better in Sienna. But, the pickup is good in Highlander. In terms of mpg, i guess Sienna gives 1 miles less than Highlander. My wife liked Odyssey. But, since we read bad reviews about its Wind noise and Transmission, we decided not to buy. That too equally loaded Odyssey ELX is expensive than Sienna XLE. But after buying Sienna, i realize that there is Wind noise & Road noise in this as well. But, it rides better and cheap with 2 year free maintenance.
Third Sienna (Limited with convenience pkg., nav and entertainment pkg.)
I previously had a 2004 Limited, 2011 Limited and now the 2012 Limited. My 2011 Sienna was totaled (not our fault). I was very happy with how well the Toyota protected my entire family. My kids begged me to replace the 2011 with another Sienna. The Sienna drives well and feels like a luxury vehicle (as far as minivans go!). It's comfortable, drives smooth, has great features and proved to be a safe vehicle. The pickup power is good, the doors open smoothly and quietly. I looked at luxury SUV's and many didn't have all the features the limited Sienna had (and were $15K more.) Gas mileage in the city, for me, averages 18 according to the display monitor.
Very impressed with 2012 Sienna LE 8-psg V6
When my Odyssey died (transmission problem) I've decided to test drive a Sienna. Love it and bought it, and two weeks later I do not regret the decision (options: towing prep, floor mats, anti-theft.) The drive (handling and ease of turns) is excellent which is what I have not expected. The seats are very roomy and even the second-row middle-seat is fairly comfortable, the third-row bench's ability to recline is a nice touch. Ride is so comfortable that you don't feel like you're driving at a high speed so if you are a speedster, keep an eye on your speedometer. Acceleration is decent for a minivan and overall I would say it really up its game to rival Honda Odyssey.
Loving it so far
After the eternal debate between the Ody & Sienna, we finally settled on the Sienna XLE FWD with Navi. Loving it so far. Took a couple of 100+ mile trips and the family loves the spaciousness. Mileage has creeped up from 13.x to 18.x (in approx 500miles). Interior is OK and could do with a few value based additions like mood lighting.
Sponsored cars related to the Sienna
Related Used 2012 Toyota Sienna Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner