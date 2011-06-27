Used 2000 Toyota Sienna Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/462.0 mi.
|336.0/462.0 mi.
|336.0/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5200 rpm
|194 hp @ 5200 rpm
|194 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|114.2 in.
|114.2 in.
|Length
|193.5 in.
|193.5 in.
|193.5 in.
|Width
|73.4 in.
|73.4 in.
|73.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3825 lbs.
|3760 lbs.
|3825 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
