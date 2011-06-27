  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Wish I Could Own It Forever

Happy Camper, 03/14/2010
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

Just passed 326,000 mi. on my Sienna. Purchased new in 1999 - absolutely the best car ever! Faithful maintenance seemed pricey at the time-timing belt every 60,000 miles, e.g., but I stuck to it & can count the number of repairs on one hand. Water pump at 200,000, stuck seat belt, tie rod ends @ 250,000. Had 3 prior Chrysler minivans, none of which lasted more than 140,000; all needed new radiators, transmissions etc. Inconceivable on this van. Not even broken plastic parts. Didn't use the tow package 'til recently. Added a trailer hitch and took a full U-haul across the Appalachians at 300,000 miles w/no problems. Driver seat has great lumbar support - when my back hurts I go sit in my car.

8 Years with Sienna

Earl H. Conrad, 04/02/2016
CE 3dr Minivan
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have owned my '99 for 8 years. The brakes seem to last a long time, but I am on my 4th alternator. Two exterior door handles broke off. What I don't like is not being able to turn off the headlights, I need more leg room, and I don't like the radio tuning. But at 203,000 miles it has been overall reliable. It has outlasted my Ford and Chevy vans by 65,000 miles already. And I replaced the AC system twice. Maybe a screen in the grill would protect it from stones which cause leaks. Update: The latch handle on the back hatch door broke again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Fourteen years of great service

Dorcas, 08/02/2016
XLE 4dr Minivan
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I've had two toyotas, a total of 27 years great service. Just usual maintenance required until past 10 years old. At 17 years old, 14 years in my care, I felt it was worth the price to keep repairing it since I expected to use it for several more years. Smooth ride. Good accelerationI Excellent size and height for a handicapped person. XLE power package helped with handicapped issues. Plenty of cargo room for purchases, mobility aids, and luggage. Great for airport runs for people and luggage. I did have to replace 3 of four door handles and the back gate handle assembly at about $300 each. Also had to convince the automatic door slider chip that it wanted to work on occassion. Being in the sun, the roof had started peeling. There were a few other cosmetic things that needed replacing, nothing I could complain about at 17 years old. In it's demise, again the car served me well in protecting my life. I was hit hard directly in the drivers door - and pushed into the car in the next lane. Because the door was very sturdy, although it bowed inward, my life was spared. I had glass cuts, whiplash, and seatbelt bruising, but nothing broken or punctured. I know what a great vehicle for me is -- another XLE Sienna of a newer model!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Mini Van

pastmaster, 07/11/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned since new. Has never left me stranded, always been dependable. 139,000 miles and no major problems. I do most all my own maint. I do regular oil changes (syn) I also do drain and refill on tranny at every oil change, some may say thats not needed, but I have never had trouble with Trans. and it only takes 4 qts at a cost of $12.00 which is small price compared to new Trans. Biggest expense was new exhaust from manifold back including new converter, total cost $600.00. Some small problems such as right sliding door sticks, and drivers side window motor is bad. So overall been a great van. I will drive it until the doors fall off.

Good Car, Doors Are Terrible

michaelia, 02/19/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

It's reliable most of the time. We had to rebuild the alternator twice. Mechanically, it seems to do great, but it's the little things that drive me crazy. In the 4 years we've owned the vehicle, we've had to fix the doors 3 times (3 outside door handles, 1 inside door mechanism). Seems minimal, right? No. Each fix cost us between $200 and $300 because they have to take the door apart from the inside to get the handle in. It's all Labor. The sliding doors have always stuck too. My suspicion is the previous owner had these issues too because the inside sliding door panel on the right side won't stay in place, Probably been taken apart too many times. Current issue: stuck ignition switch.

