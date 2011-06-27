Used 1999 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Wish I Could Own It Forever Happy Camper , 03/14/2010 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Just passed 326,000 mi. on my Sienna. Purchased new in 1999 - absolutely the best car ever! Faithful maintenance seemed pricey at the time-timing belt every 60,000 miles, e.g., but I stuck to it & can count the number of repairs on one hand. Water pump at 200,000, stuck seat belt, tie rod ends @ 250,000. Had 3 prior Chrysler minivans, none of which lasted more than 140,000; all needed new radiators, transmissions etc. Inconceivable on this van. Not even broken plastic parts. Didn't use the tow package 'til recently. Added a trailer hitch and took a full U-haul across the Appalachians at 300,000 miles w/no problems. Driver seat has great lumbar support - when my back hurts I go sit in my car. Report Abuse

8 Years with Sienna Earl H. Conrad , 04/02/2016 CE 3dr Minivan 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned my '99 for 8 years. The brakes seem to last a long time, but I am on my 4th alternator. Two exterior door handles broke off. What I don't like is not being able to turn off the headlights, I need more leg room, and I don't like the radio tuning. But at 203,000 miles it has been overall reliable. It has outlasted my Ford and Chevy vans by 65,000 miles already. And I replaced the AC system twice. Maybe a screen in the grill would protect it from stones which cause leaks. Update: The latch handle on the back hatch door broke again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Fourteen years of great service Dorcas , 08/02/2016 XLE 4dr Minivan 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had two toyotas, a total of 27 years great service. Just usual maintenance required until past 10 years old. At 17 years old, 14 years in my care, I felt it was worth the price to keep repairing it since I expected to use it for several more years. Smooth ride. Good accelerationI Excellent size and height for a handicapped person. XLE power package helped with handicapped issues. Plenty of cargo room for purchases, mobility aids, and luggage. Great for airport runs for people and luggage. I did have to replace 3 of four door handles and the back gate handle assembly at about $300 each. Also had to convince the automatic door slider chip that it wanted to work on occassion. Being in the sun, the roof had started peeling. There were a few other cosmetic things that needed replacing, nothing I could complain about at 17 years old. In it's demise, again the car served me well in protecting my life. I was hit hard directly in the drivers door - and pushed into the car in the next lane. Because the door was very sturdy, although it bowed inward, my life was spared. I had glass cuts, whiplash, and seatbelt bruising, but nothing broken or punctured. I know what a great vehicle for me is -- another XLE Sienna of a newer model! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Mini Van pastmaster , 07/11/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned since new. Has never left me stranded, always been dependable. 139,000 miles and no major problems. I do most all my own maint. I do regular oil changes (syn) I also do drain and refill on tranny at every oil change, some may say thats not needed, but I have never had trouble with Trans. and it only takes 4 qts at a cost of $12.00 which is small price compared to new Trans. Biggest expense was new exhaust from manifold back including new converter, total cost $600.00. Some small problems such as right sliding door sticks, and drivers side window motor is bad. So overall been a great van. I will drive it until the doors fall off.