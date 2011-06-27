  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Sienna XLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque209 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity143 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight3891 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Denim Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Frosted Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Red Mica Metallic
  • Super White
