Used 1998 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

- 274,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,000
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 1998 Toyota Sienna 4dr LE features a 3.0L V6 SMPI 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Front beverage holders, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Sienna LE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C6WU065327
Stock: KT1878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 149,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 1999 Toyota Sienna CE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, anti-lock brakes, engine, oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers, coil springs, Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Temporary spare tire, Side-impact door beams, Removable third-row 50/50 split fold-down/tilt-forward seats w/adjustable headrests, cup holders, seatback tables, Removable center-row bench seat w/adjustable headrests, seatback table, and Remote releases-inc: hood, fuel-filler door. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Sienna CE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19C6XU095663
Stock: 26370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 212,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,699
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This vehicle is sold AS IS. It has been inspected and the report can be provided to you. Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Toyota of Bend's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2000 Toyota Sienna CE with 0mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Super White on Gray Toyota Sienna CE could end up being the perfect match for you. Beautiful color combination with Super White exterior over Gray interior making this the one to own!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Sienna CE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19C4YU294471
Stock: XZ38380R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 303,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL MINI-VAN - - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - - DEPENDABLE TOYOTA SIENNA - - NICE AND QUIET - - FOR THE ECONOMY MINDED FAMILY - - ONLY $1500 CASH SALE - - HURRY ON THIS ONE! M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Sienna .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C2YU184270
Stock: 28790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2001 Toyota Sienna LE CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. Silver 2001 Toyota Sienna LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 MPIAll prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C21U402262
Stock: P402262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 167,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,290
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - TIMING BELT + WATER PUMP DONE 6 MONTHS AGO! - RUNS EXCELLENT - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - A GREAT VAN FOR THE MONEY, PEOPLE LOVE THESE VANS! - ABS BRAKES AND ALLOY WHEELS - HAS SOME MINOR BUMPS AND BRUISES, BUT A GOOD VAN OVERALL - POWER SLIDING DOOR DOES NOT WORK, IT WORKS FINE MANUALLY - COLD AC - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX CALIFORNIA CAR - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C11U325528
Stock: AL22825P8H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,225
Southtowne Mazda - Sandy / Utah
2001 Toyota Sienna LE New Tires, Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, LE, Sienna LE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.0L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, Oak Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Carpeted Floor Mats/Cargo Mat, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Captain's Seats, Cloth Seat Trim w/Rear Bench Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Automatic Air Conditioner, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, LE Extra Value Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof Rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Towing Package for LE, Trailering Weight (3500 lb), Variably intermittent wipers.Southtowne Mazda’s Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit southtownemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C41U387392
Stock: P111531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 184,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,450
Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa / Wisconsin
2001 Toyota Sienna CE Tan FWD 3.0L V6 MPI 4-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, ABS brakes. Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sienna CE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19C91U408602
Stock: PPS11585A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 141,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2002 Toyota Sienna LE Beige Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***3RD ROW SEATS***, ***SUPER CLEAN***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***ONE OWNER***, ***LOW MILES***, ***LE PACKAGE***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C22U486083
Stock: P4217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 248,654 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2002 Toyota Sienna Symphony Edition, 3.0 Liter DOHC V6, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Alloy Wheels, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, Quad Seating, Cruise Control, Premium Sound Stereo CD Cass, Power Seat, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Runs And Drives Great, $2995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C72U488377
Stock: 488377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2019
- 175,348 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, nice van. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C52U432664
Stock: 3062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 221,700 miles
$2,989
Larry H. Miller Used Truck Center Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Trucks and Imports this 2002 Toyota Sienna CE FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 15 x 6.5JJ Steel Wheels, 3.62 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Deluxe AM/FM CD/Cassette Radio, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19CX2U477753
Stock: S8250B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 166,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2002 Toyota Sienna LE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna has the following options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belts, fuel level, door-ajar, battery, anti-lock brakes, engine, oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers, coil springs, Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Tachometer, Sunglasses holder, Side-impact door beams, Removable third-row 50/50 split fold/tumble/recline/slide seats w/adjustable headrests, cup holders, seatback tables, and Removable center-row bench seat w/height adjustable headrests, seatback table. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C52U424600
Stock: 26245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 201,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
Clean Carfax!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19C62U480780
Stock: 10034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,243 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,000
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sienna XLE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13CX2U459777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Super clean van that runs MINT!! Extra Nice!! VERY VERY clean too. Symphony edition with ICE cold AC, power windows and locks, power sliding right side door, clean aluminum alloy wheels with nice tires, 3rd row seating, two sets of keys, premium sound system, and so much more. It has a clean title, clean CARFAX and is only a two owner van. Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C63U553530
Stock: 553330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,488
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
This 2003 Toyota Sienna van features Quad bucket seatstinted glass and third seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna LE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF13C73U536381
Stock: 18979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,799
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sienna CE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZF19C63U543684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
