2019 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

Very Impressive Michael T. , 06/09/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I totally disagree with the previous review. I love my Sequoia. We test drove almost every SUV on the market before deciding to purchase ours and we haven’t had the slightest bit of buyers remorse. The resale value is incredible. The interior is very comfortable. I highly recommend! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Count on It Mac , 10/30/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Having looked at Yukon and Expedition options...very nice vehicles, when it came to a decision, I opted for tried and true. There's a peace-of-mind that accompanies the 2019 Sequoia Platinum precisely because it's old-school rock-solid dependable, has a smooth and powerful V-8, owns time-tested engineering in important places (a simple transmission and low axle ratio). Though it doesnt have advanced much of anything like cylinder deactivation, turbos or a variable transmission, what it does have just works. 150-200k miles plus is the norm not an exception. The safety updates, functional cargo space and overall comfort just work. It's simple, not flashy or particularly attractive and doest stand out in a crowd. But years and miles from now, i'm guessing it will still be doing what it does without much complaint. That said, it would be nice to get 4-5 mpg better fuel economy, another 1000lbs of towing capacity, less sensitive steering and a larger info screen. Report Abuse

New Sequoia owner--LOVE it!!! KS , 06/28/2019 TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful This SUV is a dream to drive and has tons of storage space. I actually shopped around before I bought the Sequoia. I tested the Ford Expedition and was thoroughly unimpressed by the cheaply made interior. I strongly considered a Tahoe, but a Toyota will last forever. I previously owned a 4Runner and am a big fan of Toyota reliability. Also, it has the roll down back window which is one feature I hope Toyota NEVER discontinues Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

