2019 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews
Very Impressive
I totally disagree with the previous review. I love my Sequoia. We test drove almost every SUV on the market before deciding to purchase ours and we haven’t had the slightest bit of buyers remorse. The resale value is incredible. The interior is very comfortable. I highly recommend!
Count on It
Having looked at Yukon and Expedition options...very nice vehicles, when it came to a decision, I opted for tried and true. There's a peace-of-mind that accompanies the 2019 Sequoia Platinum precisely because it's old-school rock-solid dependable, has a smooth and powerful V-8, owns time-tested engineering in important places (a simple transmission and low axle ratio). Though it doesnt have advanced much of anything like cylinder deactivation, turbos or a variable transmission, what it does have just works. 150-200k miles plus is the norm not an exception. The safety updates, functional cargo space and overall comfort just work. It's simple, not flashy or particularly attractive and doest stand out in a crowd. But years and miles from now, i'm guessing it will still be doing what it does without much complaint. That said, it would be nice to get 4-5 mpg better fuel economy, another 1000lbs of towing capacity, less sensitive steering and a larger info screen.
New Sequoia owner--LOVE it!!!
This SUV is a dream to drive and has tons of storage space. I actually shopped around before I bought the Sequoia. I tested the Ford Expedition and was thoroughly unimpressed by the cheaply made interior. I strongly considered a Tahoe, but a Toyota will last forever. I previously owned a 4Runner and am a big fan of Toyota reliability. Also, it has the roll down back window which is one feature I hope Toyota NEVER discontinues
A full sized 4Runner
It’s not a Landcruiser, but it does a fine job in light to medium off-road, much better than its competitors (Expedition, Tahoe, Yukon, Suburban). It has the same 4wd and center locking diff that my 04 4Runner had, also has 10” of ground clearance....
