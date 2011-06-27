  1. Home
2019 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

5(42%)4(33%)3(8%)2(0%)1(17%)
3.8
12 reviews
Outdated?

Former Mechnic, 06/14/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I have read several reviews from automotive journalists as well as customer reviews calling Tundras and Sequoias outdated. That is exactly what makes them so spectacular (Toyota could definitely update the electronics and minor interior improvements) Toyota has made subtle improvements and changes to these models almost every year. Toyota does reverse engineering which means they are trying to perfect what is already there. Sequoias and Tundras are the undisputed champions when it comes to durability, longevity and overall toughness. Update: Sequoia is not invincible after all, we had to replace the belt tensioner at 181,000 miles at a cost of $209.00 with labor. Disappointing but not bad compared to my last 5 fords which ALL needed transmissions under 140k

Very Impressive

Michael T., 06/09/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I totally disagree with the previous review. I love my Sequoia. We test drove almost every SUV on the market before deciding to purchase ours and we haven’t had the slightest bit of buyers remorse. The resale value is incredible. The interior is very comfortable. I highly recommend!

LAME

steve, 06/15/2019
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
38 of 42 people found this review helpful

Toyota hog ties you from modifying the engine for any kind of performance upgrades. They also withhold critical computer information. They just don't want you to change the perf. of the motor. I am surprised there is no altimeter warning that shuts the motor down if you raise the suspension, changing the CG. Maybe that will be on next years model.

Count on It

Mac, 10/30/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Having looked at Yukon and Expedition options...very nice vehicles, when it came to a decision, I opted for tried and true. There's a peace-of-mind that accompanies the 2019 Sequoia Platinum precisely because it's old-school rock-solid dependable, has a smooth and powerful V-8, owns time-tested engineering in important places (a simple transmission and low axle ratio). Though it doesnt have advanced much of anything like cylinder deactivation, turbos or a variable transmission, what it does have just works. 150-200k miles plus is the norm not an exception. The safety updates, functional cargo space and overall comfort just work. It's simple, not flashy or particularly attractive and doest stand out in a crowd. But years and miles from now, i'm guessing it will still be doing what it does without much complaint. That said, it would be nice to get 4-5 mpg better fuel economy, another 1000lbs of towing capacity, less sensitive steering and a larger info screen.

New Sequoia owner--LOVE it!!!

KS, 06/28/2019
TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

This SUV is a dream to drive and has tons of storage space. I actually shopped around before I bought the Sequoia. I tested the Ford Expedition and was thoroughly unimpressed by the cheaply made interior. I strongly considered a Tahoe, but a Toyota will last forever. I previously owned a 4Runner and am a big fan of Toyota reliability. Also, it has the roll down back window which is one feature I hope Toyota NEVER discontinues

