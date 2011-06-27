2019 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Outdated?
I have read several reviews from automotive journalists as well as customer reviews calling Tundras and Sequoias outdated. That is exactly what makes them so spectacular (Toyota could definitely update the electronics and minor interior improvements) Toyota has made subtle improvements and changes to these models almost every year. Toyota does reverse engineering which means they are trying to perfect what is already there. Sequoias and Tundras are the undisputed champions when it comes to durability, longevity and overall toughness. Update: Sequoia is not invincible after all, we had to replace the belt tensioner at 181,000 miles at a cost of $209.00 with labor. Disappointing but not bad compared to my last 5 fords which ALL needed transmissions under 140k
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Impressive
I totally disagree with the previous review. I love my Sequoia. We test drove almost every SUV on the market before deciding to purchase ours and we haven’t had the slightest bit of buyers remorse. The resale value is incredible. The interior is very comfortable. I highly recommend!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LAME
Toyota hog ties you from modifying the engine for any kind of performance upgrades. They also withhold critical computer information. They just don't want you to change the perf. of the motor. I am surprised there is no altimeter warning that shuts the motor down if you raise the suspension, changing the CG. Maybe that will be on next years model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Count on It
Having looked at Yukon and Expedition options...very nice vehicles, when it came to a decision, I opted for tried and true. There's a peace-of-mind that accompanies the 2019 Sequoia Platinum precisely because it's old-school rock-solid dependable, has a smooth and powerful V-8, owns time-tested engineering in important places (a simple transmission and low axle ratio). Though it doesnt have advanced much of anything like cylinder deactivation, turbos or a variable transmission, what it does have just works. 150-200k miles plus is the norm not an exception. The safety updates, functional cargo space and overall comfort just work. It's simple, not flashy or particularly attractive and doest stand out in a crowd. But years and miles from now, i'm guessing it will still be doing what it does without much complaint. That said, it would be nice to get 4-5 mpg better fuel economy, another 1000lbs of towing capacity, less sensitive steering and a larger info screen.
New Sequoia owner--LOVE it!!!
This SUV is a dream to drive and has tons of storage space. I actually shopped around before I bought the Sequoia. I tested the Ford Expedition and was thoroughly unimpressed by the cheaply made interior. I strongly considered a Tahoe, but a Toyota will last forever. I previously owned a 4Runner and am a big fan of Toyota reliability. Also, it has the roll down back window which is one feature I hope Toyota NEVER discontinues
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related 2019 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan