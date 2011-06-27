  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
part time 4WDnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.3/443.7 mi.339.3/417.6 mi.339.3/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.1 gal.26.1 gal.26.1 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l4.7 l4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.42.3 ft.42.3 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
power antennayesnoyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
electric and diversity antennanoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
leather trim on doorsnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
Front hip room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear heater unitnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Front track65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.128.1 cu.ft.128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5070 lbs.5295 lbs.5270 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.6600 lbs.6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.26.6 cu.ft.26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees28 degrees28 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.1305 lbs.1330 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees20 degrees20 degrees
Length203.9 in.203.9 in.203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6200 lbs.6200 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.10.6 in.10.6 in.
Height73.2 in.76.2 in.74 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.118.1 in.118.1 in.
Width76.4 in.78 in.78 in.
Rear track66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
P245/70R16 tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/65R17 tiresnoyesno
Alloy spare wheelnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
P265/70R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,625
Starting MSRP
$44,220
Starting MSRP
$35,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
$35,155

