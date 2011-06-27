Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Total Seating
|8
|8
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Torque
|315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|4.7 l
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.3 ft.
|42.3 ft.
|42.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Preferred Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Gold Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|telescoping antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|10 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Carpet/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|yes
|yes
|JBL 3-in-1 Premium Stereo Combo
|yes
|no
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Molded Simulated Wood Dash Applique by Superior Dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Captain's Chairs
|yes
|no
|yes
|Carpet/Cargo Mat Set/Door Sill Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|JBL Premium 3-In-1 Combo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.7 in.
|59.7 in.
|59.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.8 in.
|29.8 in.
|29.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Rear Back Door Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel Wheel Locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunroof with Tilt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Pearl Emblems
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rack w/Rails
|yes
|no
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|no
|yes
|Step Board by Steel Horse
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|no
|yes
|no
|16" x 7" Styled Steel Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Front track
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|128.1 cu.ft.
|128.1 cu.ft.
|128.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5270 lbs.
|5295 lbs.
|5070 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6600 lbs.
|6600 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.8 cu.ft.
|27.8 cu.ft.
|27.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1330 lbs.
|1305 lbs.
|1430 lbs.
|Length
|203.9 in.
|203.9 in.
|203.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6200 lbs.
|6200 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.6 in.
|10.6 in.
|10 in.
|Height
|74 in.
|74 in.
|73 in.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|118.1 in.
|118.1 in.
|Width
|78 in.
|78 in.
|76.4 in.
|Rear track
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|no
|28 degrees
|no
|Angle of departure
|no
|20 degrees
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P245/70R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,645
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
