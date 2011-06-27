  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.316.8/422.4 mi.316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l4.7 l4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.42.3 ft.42.3 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Preferred Packageyesnoyes
Alloy Wheel Packageyesnoyes
Gold Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
telescoping antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
leather trim on doorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyesyesyes
JBL 3-in-1 Premium Stereo Comboyesnoyes
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Molded Simulated Wood Dash Applique by Superior Dashyesyesyes
Captain's Chairsyesnoyes
Carpet/Cargo Mat Set/Door Sill Protectoryesyesyes
Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioningyesnoyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Interior Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
JBL Premium 3-In-1 Combo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
Front hip room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
clothyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
heated passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.29.8 in.29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Rear Back Door Privacy Glassyesnoyes
Steel Wheel Locksyesnoyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Power Sunroof with Tiltyesyesyes
Black Pearl Emblemsyesyesyes
Roof Rack w/Railsyesnoyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Tow Hitchyesnoyes
Step Board by Steel Horseyesnoyes
Rear Spoilernoyesno
16" x 7" Styled Steel Wheelsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front track65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.128.1 cu.ft.128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5270 lbs.5295 lbs.5070 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.27.8 cu.ft.27.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1330 lbs.1305 lbs.1430 lbs.
Length203.9 in.203.9 in.203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.6200 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.10.6 in.10 in.
Height74 in.74 in.73 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.118.1 in.118.1 in.
Width78 in.78 in.76.4 in.
Rear track66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Angle of approachno28 degreesno
Angle of departureno20 degreesno
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Chestnut Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Imperial Jade
  • Natural White
  • Silver Sky
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Thunder Gray
  • Black
  • Imperial Jade
  • Natural White
  • Silver Sky
  • Thunder Gray
  • Black
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Chestnut Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Imperial Jade
  • Natural White
  • Silver Sky
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Thunder Gray
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesyesno
steel wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
P245/70R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,645
Starting MSRP
$42,575
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.


