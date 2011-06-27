2019 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
Buyers Remorse
The good: Highway gas mileage is around 32 mpg. Transmission is jerky from a rolling stop. Engine noise is excessive under acceleration. Lots of rattles and road noise. If you drive around a bend in the road with the cruise control on, be prepared for the vehicle to automatically apply the brakes without any warning. This is due to the adapted cruise control reading false positives around almost any bend. The electronic parking brake has refused to release itself several times. We no longer use it anymore. The display on the touch screen is starting to fail. The gas gauge and DTE often won't update after a fill up. We bought the vehicle new and have around 3,200 miles on it. We regret this purchase and will likely be trading it in on something else for a loss.
Adventure trim grinds
Like many other people that have the adventure trim, my torque Vectoring AWD system is grinding and making a mooing sound every time the rest driveline disconnects. My dealer confirmed this and ordered a new transfer case but may not fix the problem. One dealer told me the put in the wrong fluid at the factory, another said the gears were tooled wrong and Toyota is aware of the problem and will re-tool the system and replace around July of this year. Very disappointed!!
Adventure Model Is GRINDING
My Adventure model has been GRINDING when the AWD Driveline Disconnect engages/disengages after driving the car for about 20-30 min (When gear oil has heated up). This popped up after driving the car for about 1,000 miles. 2 Dealers that know NOTHING about the technical workings of the driveline disconnect system have told me that "It sounds normal". WHY WOULD TOYOTA RELEASE A CAR THAT GRINDS AND CALL THAT "NORMAL"?!?!?! Especially their best selling car???? Extremely frustrated that I traded in a fun, perfectly functioning Focus ST for a brand new car that grinds all the time. Dealerships basically tell me "if it doesn't have a warning light and doesn't have a TSB or Recall, the car must be functioning normally" On top of that the Automatic transmission is a joke. Jolts if you come to a near-stop then accelerate again (READ ABOUT THE 2018 CAMRY!!! SAME MOTOR+TRANSMISSION!!! SAME PROBLEMS REPORTED!!!). All of these "features" (8 speed, early shifting trans, complicated driveline disconnect) are sacrificing reliability and ensuring headaches in the name of squeezing a couple more MPG out of a car. Until Toyota acknowledges the problem and repairs the car, I wouldn't DARE take this GRINDING, JERKY car on an ADVENTURE.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rav 4 Adventure big problem
We purchased Rav Adventure 2 months ago. Drove nicely for 2 months. Now, car grinds when get up to speed of 25. When slow down also grinds. It is a scary noise. Not sure what is going on. We have brought back to Toyota two times. The tech went for drive with us. He heard noise. . They kept car for day. Told us there is no fix. To keep watching to see if fix comes out!! Why should we have to drive a car that makes this loud noise constantly and we paid so much for. We are very disappointed with Toyota. Will be seeing a lawyer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 Limited RAV4
I got my 2019 Limited RAV4 on 2/23/19. After purchasing the car and driving on the road 2 hours. The engine lights on and the PKSB lights on. At that time, I only drove 80 miles total. I was thinking just sensor failure. So I continue driving back from the dealership to my home. Today, when I drove on the road, 300 miles total, the engine overheated alarm on and tell me park immediately. So I parked the car on the side of the road and call the Toyota towing service. I want to see if someone has the same issue as me. I feel bad with the brand new car already start having issue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Related 2019 Toyota RAV4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020