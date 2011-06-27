Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Good long trip SUV Leo J. T. , 08/03/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 122 of 123 people found this review helpful The Rav4 limited is a rare compact in that it is comfortable for long drives, both front and rear. Braking is about average as is the shift of the transmission. Road noise is average and some holes in the road were felt with the 18 inch tires. Emergency handling is great as I unfortunately had the experience of finding out. A truck pulled out in front of me, I was at about 55mph and the swerve I took to avoid the crash was quite radical and the Rav 4 held the road and felt as if it was in control. The EPA estimates of 23 city and 30 highway were lower than actual mileage. I regularly get 26 mpg city and easily 38 mpg highway. It should be noted that I drive gently with a light foot on the pedal. The technology takes some time to master especially the navigation system, it is confusing at times, too many options, and when vehicle is in motion many options are grayed out and are unusable not only in navigation but other apps as well. My wife could not enter a point of interest in navigation where we wanted to stop on the way without pulling over to a complete stop. Toyota dropped the ball on this system and I would recommend not wasting your money and buying an aftermarket hand held unit such as a Garmin instead. The load floor at the rear is low making it easy to load heavy items and the cargo area is huge for a compact. If not for the navigation and some road noise, I would have given this vehicle a full 5 stars. The price I paid was $29,716 plus a $995 dealer fee.Try negotiating the dealer fee and even eliminating it at some dealerships. I used true car.com and offered the lowest price possible. I have now owned this vehicle for 15 months and have noticed one other issue. The automatic headlight on feature works well after dark but when the light is low such as dusk or heavy rain the lights must be turned on manually. Apparently the light sensor on the dash is not sensitive enough to low light. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Should have purchased a Rav4 a long time ago. john Jacoby , 09/07/2016 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful The vehicle grows on me every time I drive it. I love the styling, the performance and the overall comfort. The rear seats recline which is nice for my grandsons when we are returning from skiing. Sport mode is quicker, but I have found the performance in Eco mode more than adequate. I am averaging about 26mpg and I use the gas pedal freely. The entertainment/navigation has a fairly sharp learning curve, but the dealership employs a guy to come to your house and show you exactly how to use it and once you learn to operate the navigation it works great! If you want a sportier SUV then maybe this is not for you, but I will trade a little sportiness for a quiet, comfortable ride all day long. I would have bought the LE but I like Alloy wheels which were not available on the LE, but it turns out I like the features that come with the XLE a lot! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Chose Rav4 XLE over 8 others tested Russell , 08/14/2016 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 114 of 117 people found this review helpful The Rav4 xle had the best interior and smoothest ride. Also had the most cargo area. Loved that leather wrapped steering wheel, too. (much better feel than all the other cars) Also more head and foot room in back seats. You can also adjust back seats. Tested Honda Crv, nissan rogue, ford escape, mazda cx-5, kia sportage and others. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Spring Break trip to Colorado from North Texas George Roark , 03/21/2016 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Let me get my complaint out of the way first. When driving on snow and ice, you come to a stop at intersection. Then you press the gas pedal to go-and nothing happens! The car will not respond to the driver, it will only move forward at a speed where the tires do not spin. Meanwhile the car behind us starts to honk, etc. This happened to me numerous times in the mountain town we visited. Once the car responded, it was great. The gas mileage was OK, about 24 mpg running 75 mph. We put 2220 miles on the car in the week that we were out. Holding that speed on I-25 between Raton, NM and Denver, the transmission gets a little "shifty" on the uphill slopes, but you get used to it. - I was very impressed at how quiet the cabin remained at high speeds. The car was easy to drive even in the crosswinds. We made use of the manual shift option on the mountain roads. It worked effectively. The car has a smooth ride. The interior is roomy and comfortable. The telescopic adjustment steering was nice. The dashboard controls were good, but I did miss not having a compass. Maybe there is one, but we never found it. And the maps feature must not have been working, but it did display. With all the other technology on the car, it should tell you your altitude, direction of travel, current location, weather conditions, amount of moisture on the pavement, eg. Ice, snow, rain, etc. You need this information driving in the mountains at nighttime. You don't know your location, and cannot be sure of conditions as you change altitude, etc. - The spare tire was full size and easy to access. Five adults fit comfortably in the car. Acceleration was good on dry pavement, not so good on the snow. Getting in and out is good. The car sits high enough as not to stress these "old bones". - I give the car a solid B+ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort