Used 2005 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
Bestest Little SUV Ever
After trading in a 2001 Rav4 we purchased a new 2005 Rav4 L. It has been a pleasure to own, and wish Toyota still made this style. We like the size, it has plenty of zip, not bad on gas, easy to park, and great in the snow, holds the road in the rain with the AWD. I do most of my own work and changed the wires and plugs at the 100,000 mile mark. The only maintenance was a new battery, front brakes, tires, new rear shocks, and runs like the day it left the dealers lot. It also helps that it is garage kept. This was the top of the line when purchased, there wasn't any entertainment (other than cd/am/fm), navigation, Bluetooth, USB, climate control available when it was purchased. We don't miss it, and less chance of something going amiss. Now at 144,000 miles this is the most dependable, reliable vehicle we have ever owned. Easy to park, great highway mileage up to 29 mpg, and if it lasts to 300,000 miles my wife isn't going to part with it anytime soon. Back seat is roomy enough and with them flat or taken out if needed, it offers plenty of room for cargo. New wiper blades, changed over to synthetic oil, had an upgraded radio with the Bluetooth feature installed for hands free answering of the phone, other than that this little car runs, runs and runs. It may not win any marathons, but it has enough pep to get from point A to point B. I just replaced the halogen headlight bulbs with LED's. Replacing the drivers side bulb is easy, the passenger side not so much. But, the difference in night vision was worth it.
212000 and goin strong
I've been through 3 sets of front brakes 3 sets of tires, 2 water pumps and I think thats it. Just regular maintenance keep this little guy going. Oil changes every 7-10 thousand miles, radiator fluid flushed once a year, trans fluid changed every 50,000 miles. Thats about it. Just installed new struts and shocks long over due made an amazing difference in the ride. Oh I did have to have the Air Sensor thingy replaced it wasnt cheap like 350. The sensor light kept going on the dash.
Tough as nails, 150,000 and a front impact
My Rav has 150,000 miles on her. Last October I rear-ended someone and thought she was done for. I pulled the frame back out a few inches, installed a new radiator and she's back running as strong as ever. My only complaint would be the wind noise, honestly. The clutch was replaced around 15,000 miles ago, but that's been the only mechanical issue. Regular maintenance, tires, and brakes have all been reasonably inexpensive. This is the first car I have ever kept until it was paid off. In the past, I would grow tired of issues, but not this baby. I am going to drive her until the wheels fall off.
One of the Best Cars I've Ever Owned
I purchased this car new and except for routine maintenance have never had a problem. My daughter was taking the car to college so I called a local Mechanic to see have the car checked out - I was concerned that the car had a serpentine belt that might need to be replaced. They informed me that the engine had a timing chain (lasts longer) and that the car wasn't scheduled for its first tune up until 120,000 miles! I purchased this car at the same time I bought a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser - I made sure to purchase Toyotas that were made in Japan, not the U.S. (both were). I have had zero problems with both cars.
BEST SUV EVER MADE
I bought my 2005 Rav 4 over a year ago with over 100,000 miles on it. This vehicle is a beast!! Three months after I bought it, I had a full car load of people when a DUMP TRUCK rammed into my drivers door, HEAD ON, going about 30 mph!! I am amazed that this little SUV held up the way it did!! Other than some small cuts from broken glass, everyone was okay!! Upon having the accident, my Rav 4 was left in the body shop for over a month so that some major body work could be done to it (the damages left by the dump truck were everything BUT minor). I honestly thought that my "new" ride would never be the same again...but I was wrong. Here it is over a year later and my RAV 4 is still going just as strong as ever!! Other than the accident, I have not had to put it in the shop one time!! It is now at 140,000 miles and it continues to drive just as good, if not better, than some of the brand new cars I have seen!! I LOVE MY 2005 RAV 4 (not to mention, it hardly uses any gas) !!!!
