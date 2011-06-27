Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews
203k miles and still going strong
Great Toyota Reliability. Have owned for 12 years with no major mechanical problems. It has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. At 203k miles now and think I should hit 300k. No rust on the body in a bad NorthEast climate. Not the most exciting vehicle to drive, but it is very economical with a solid 4WD system. You really can't beat Ravs for their overall value.
Problem with headlight bulbs/burning out
Been a great car, plenty of storage and seating. Easy to drive, and other than Headlight Bulbs, virtually trouble free at 97,000 miles! Gas mileage could be better, but I am not complaining at about 25 mpg overall. Some rattles but not bad, usually able to find and fix-usually a loose screw on interior plastic. Would sure like to know why we seem to go thru 2 sets of Headlight bulbs a year! Started slowly but seem to burn out one side or the other about every 6 to 8 months! Dealer and electrical shop say everything tests fine?
2001 RAV4 Bullet proof reliabilty
We bought in Dec. 2000 brand new to replace Tercel. Love compactness with great interior room. Fun to drive fits anywhere. Bulletproof reliability. Wife never wants to sell. Replaced timing chain at 60K and had O2 sensor done at 62K. I really wonder if dealership is the best place for repairs, very expensive. Live in New England and put on Bridgestone Blizzaks in Nov. runs thru foot of snow like AWD. Excellent value.
used RAV4 after 6 years
We bought our RAV4 used after a lease turnin @ 36K miles. We've put 46K on it so far. At first we drove it 100+ mi. a day commuting. Now we're both retired and it get's a lot less use, but it is 1 of the best cars we have ever owned in so many ways. On the road we get 30-31 mpg on reg. I've towed 1,500#s of stuff from norCal to Canada effortlessly. I've heard lately some owners have had auto. tranny disasters. We have seen nothing of that so far. I wonder if it's how others use their RAV4. We don't do much stop & go. Finally had to replace the front brake pads at 73.6K mi. I've owned Toyotas both new & used since `75 and have never regretted it. We hope to keep this car forever
The Rav4 that goes and goes
I'm an onsite computer tech. I average 225 miles per day in this Rav4, I bought it with 51k on it now has 150k on it only prob I've ever had was the cat converter. It has been a great car, most reliable car I've ever owned and in my line of work that means money. Great on gas, great on getting me to the client and home again, and fun to drive.
