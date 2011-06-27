Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

203k miles and still going strong andymick32 , 08/13/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Great Toyota Reliability. Have owned for 12 years with no major mechanical problems. It has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. At 203k miles now and think I should hit 300k. No rust on the body in a bad NorthEast climate. Not the most exciting vehicle to drive, but it is very economical with a solid 4WD system. You really can't beat Ravs for their overall value. Report Abuse

Problem with headlight bulbs/burning out Terry Bond , 07/20/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Been a great car, plenty of storage and seating. Easy to drive, and other than Headlight Bulbs, virtually trouble free at 97,000 miles! Gas mileage could be better, but I am not complaining at about 25 mpg overall. Some rattles but not bad, usually able to find and fix-usually a loose screw on interior plastic. Would sure like to know why we seem to go thru 2 sets of Headlight bulbs a year! Started slowly but seem to burn out one side or the other about every 6 to 8 months! Dealer and electrical shop say everything tests fine? Report Abuse

2001 RAV4 Bullet proof reliabilty Jimboo2 , 09/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bought in Dec. 2000 brand new to replace Tercel. Love compactness with great interior room. Fun to drive fits anywhere. Bulletproof reliability. Wife never wants to sell. Replaced timing chain at 60K and had O2 sensor done at 62K. I really wonder if dealership is the best place for repairs, very expensive. Live in New England and put on Bridgestone Blizzaks in Nov. runs thru foot of snow like AWD. Excellent value. Report Abuse

used RAV4 after 6 years Bikerrandy , 11/21/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought our RAV4 used after a lease turnin @ 36K miles. We've put 46K on it so far. At first we drove it 100+ mi. a day commuting. Now we're both retired and it get's a lot less use, but it is 1 of the best cars we have ever owned in so many ways. On the road we get 30-31 mpg on reg. I've towed 1,500#s of stuff from norCal to Canada effortlessly. I've heard lately some owners have had auto. tranny disasters. We have seen nothing of that so far. I wonder if it's how others use their RAV4. We don't do much stop & go. Finally had to replace the front brake pads at 73.6K mi. I've owned Toyotas both new & used since `75 and have never regretted it. We hope to keep this car forever Report Abuse