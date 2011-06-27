  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 RAV4
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212321
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg21/26 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/367.2 mi.321.3/397.8 mi.290.7/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG212321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm125 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm125 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5400 rpm120 hp @ 5400 rpm120 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.0 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.55.8 in.55.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.3 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.38.6 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.39.6 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.50.2 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.147.2 in.163.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight2646 lbs.2469 lbs.2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.8 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.26.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.5 in.
Height65.4 in.65.2 in.65.4 in.
Wheel base94.9 in.86.6 in.94.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • White
  • Lavender Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Lavender Pearl Metallic
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Lavender Pearl Metallic
  • Black
