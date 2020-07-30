Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
- 213,156 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,700
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Take a look at our great-looking 1997 Toyota RAV4 4WD displayed in Sequoia Green Metallic before it's gone! Powered by a proven 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 120hp while connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV earns up to 28mpg on the open road. This one is sure to keep you rolling no matter what the conditions! Our RAV4 comes with plenty of space for passengers and luggage. As you turn up the great sounding audio system you will appreciate comfortable seating and plenty of power accessories. Toyota packed this RAV4 full of safety features such as side-impact door beams, four-wheel ABS, child safety locks, and plenty of airbags. We are sure that you will want to take this home with you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HP10V7V7062949
Stock: TLG10150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 81,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,979
Napleton Ford of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GP10V3V7007619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,277 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,422
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Jasper / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Black 1997 Toyota RAV4 4WD 2.0L I4 5-Speed Manual Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HP10V6V7067298
Stock: TT47620D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- used
1998 Toyota RAV4147,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Colonial Motors - Mine Hill / New Jersey
budget priced 4x4 manual trans
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HP10V6W7104111
Stock: 3976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4256,768 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Quicksilver exterior, RAV4 trim. VALUE PKG 3, V.I.P. RS3000 DELUXE SECURITY SYSTEM. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: VALUE PKG 3 air cond, Bradley alloy wheels, deluxe ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette, cruise control, color-keyed cladding/bumpers/ door handles, pwr windows/locks/color-keyed mirrors, privacy glass, cloth front/rear headrests, carpeted floor mats, V.I.P. RS3000 DELUXE SECURITY SYSTEM. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $17,500*. OUR OFFERINGS: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 7/30/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GP10V0X7064654
Stock: N11883AV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4216,992 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,444
Hosick Motors Buick GMC - Vandalia / Illinois
**LOCAL TRADE**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **RECENT ARRIVAL** 1999 TOYOTA RAV4 BASE WITH 216,992 MILES, 4- SPEED AUTOMATIC, BLACK EXTERIOR WITH GRAY INTERIOR, AFTERMARKET CD PLAYER, WINTER IS ON THE WAY SO MAKE SURE YOU'RE COVERED WITH 4WD! GIVE US A CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 618-283-2424! Hosick Motors has been taking care of our neighbors vehicle needs since 1984!! Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People.....that is HOSICK MOTORS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HP10V1X7148454
Stock: 36191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- used
2000 Toyota RAV4195,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GP10V6Y7072792
Stock: 12595B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 209,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,982
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This outstanding example of a 2001 Toyota RAV4 is offered by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Rav is sold AS IS, an inspection report can be provided. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. With 4WD, you can take this 2001 Toyota RAV4 to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota RAV4 has very low mileage making it a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V010121949
Stock: XCRZ7596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 206,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,904
D Dahle Mazda of Murray - Murray / Utah
Clean AutoCheck History Report, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, Black, Oak Cloth. D. Dahle Mazda's Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit ddahlemazda.com. 24/29 City/Highway MPGD. Dahle Mazda's Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit Ddahlemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V010013861
Stock: M201425C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 214,431 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,800
Watermark Hyundai of Marion - Marion / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V710087802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,631 miles
$4,700
Jeff Perry Buick Chevrolet - Rochelle / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Silver 2001 Toyota RAV4 *FREE CAR WASH WITH PURCHASE, AWD, Power Moonroof. Lowest tax rates in Illinois, 6.25%! Free loaner cars when you come in for an overnight repair-for the life of your vehicle. Free car wash with every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V110124861
Stock: 7248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 198,408 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,555
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Vintage Gold 2001 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)! Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Roof Rack AND MORE!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V310038009
Stock: B20375B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 203,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$1,203 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! This Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V726037514
Stock: 119195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 146,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$889 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This is your chance to take it home today! Don’t wait any longer! Hurry before it’s gone! CALL TODAY! THE CAR DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. + LOW DOWN PAYMENT! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento! + No se deje rechazar mas! + APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! + Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V120065016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,550$1,061 Below Market
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2002 Toyota RAV4 BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 42541 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPGSave money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2002 Toyota RAV4 4dr 4dr Automatic 4WD features a 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, 4.56 Axle Ratio, Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Bodyside moldings, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Skid plates Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20VX26061631
Stock: 61435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 243,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,350$627 Below Market
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V326016143
Stock: P658014B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 141,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$543 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20VX26008763
Stock: 122468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 62,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
CARFAX certfied ONE OWNER with REAL 62,200 miles!!! Clean as a whistle. Sunroof, power windows and locks, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, premium wheels with new tires, two keys and more!! Must see to appreciate. Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V126026380
Stock: 026380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
