Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
LOVE my 1997 RAV4
I purchased my '97 Rav4 14 years ago with approximately 30,000 miles on it. Today it has 103,000 miles and is still going strong. The paint looks fantastic. The sunroof has never leaked. Seats still look great. It isn't a "peppy" driving vehicle but it is the most reliable car that I've ever owned. It goes in ANY weather. The amount of storage with the seats down is unbelievable. In 14 years the only repair (other than scheduled maintenance) has been to replace the oil pump. Since they had to pull the motor I had all belts replaced at that time (at approx. 85,000 miles). I've test driven a few newer vehicles with all the bells and whistles, but they don't compare to my 16 year old Toyota.
LOVE MY RAV4!!!
Bought my 1997 in 1999 with low mileage. It has been wonderful. I spend a lot of time in it and it has always been reliable. It has safely transported my kids and their friends as well as my grandkids in comfort and safety. HAVE looked at newer models but I don't like them - too big, wasted interior space. i.e. dashboard too deep and too busy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It takes a licking and keeps on ticking
We live in Florida and my husband surfs the roof racks are great to hold his boards. We have put many,many miles over 202,000 and This car is still going. Love everything about this car.
Would Buy it Again
I fell in love with this car before I even bought it. It just looked like it was fun to drive. I live in Florida but have driven it to Texas and New York. The drives were very comfortable and I didn't feel like I was driving a small vehicle. Even drove it during a snow storm and it handled great. Since it's raised a little you have good visibility all around. Mine is a manual 4-speed. I've never had any mechanical problems with it - I do have regular maintenance from a trusted Toyota mechanic (not the dealership) I've already decided that if I ever need any major work done I'll pay to have it done before I buy another car.
Excellent quality
Had this car for over 13 years. No mechanical defects and 270,000 miles. Usually got around 28 mpg. It didn't have the pep that some later models had but it always got me where I needed to go.
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Related Used 1997 Toyota RAV4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner