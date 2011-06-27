Used 2018 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I'm old this Prius 4 best i have owned ever ! Harold Campbell , 05/22/2018 Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful It's not a race car but it go's plenty quick enough,we had a 2017 eco, was in a multi auto wreck not the auto's fault it was totaled can't believe no broken bones. We had replacement coverage went out and got a 2018 four. Has all the safety stuff and it works getting 54 mpg did a little better with the eco knew that was the case but wanted to upgrade to the bells and whistles very comfortable ride , i have had many auto's in my long life this is my fav. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Not for short people with small garages. Elyse B. , 05/16/2018 One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I really like this car but there are 2 things I had never anticipated. 1st, that I, at 5'3", was just barely able to bring down the hatch back from its very high open position. If I shrink anymore as I age, I'll have to get a different car. 2nd,The safety systems in the car that warn you when you are getting too close to objects go crazy when I drive-in or back out of my garage because it is very narrow. I find it really disconcerting to the point that so far it's quite distracting, especially as I back out of the garage, which adds the noise of the backup warning, and have to keep an eye on the backup camera, as well as checking out the sidewalk so that I don't run into a pedestrian. There really should be a switch on the wheel so that you can easily turn those warning systems for the side walls at least "off and on" easily. And why did they put the gear shift in a different place in the car? And isn't the forward and reverse reversed compared to the normal shift gear? Why? But I'm getting fantastic gas mileage in New York City! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's all about the MPGs. Rich-67 , 08/03/2019 One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Over the last 18 months I've been using a 2018 Prius (version One) for my work, driving short urban pick-up & delivery journeys with 25-30 stops per day. Reliability has been 100% over 34,000 miles, which I have come to expect from a Japanese-built Toyota. During the cooler months, I can get almost 50mpg on my daily route, but this drops a lot with a/c use in summer, to under 40mpg, which is rather disappointing, given the EPA urban cycle rating is 50mpg. The drivetrain is impeccably smooth and responsive in its transitions between electric drive and the gasoline engine, although that engine is surprisingly coarse and thrashy when extended. The hatchback and rear seat areas are spacious and practical, with a useful power socket for passengers in the back. Despite a lot of hard plastics thoughout the cabin, it's all nicely assembled and free of rattles. The all-black trim and carpet show every tiny little speck of dust, dirt, hair and fluff, and is a constant nightmare to keep clean. A mid-beige color would have been much more practical. My main worry is that this car DOES NOT have a spare wheel. I've been very fortunate to have no punctures thus far, but how will I benefit from not having a spare wheel, when that sidewall puncture comes along? I can't get anybody at the local dealership to explain that to me. The instruments and switchgear are appalling, considering Toyota has had almost 20 years, through various model cycles and updates, to make them useable and attractive. Who on earth wants a Casio watch-style speedometer or an LED fuel gauge? No thanks. And the HVAC controls are not the simple three-knob setup found in the Yaris and Corolla, but a combination of tiny push-buttons and three very awkward silver plastic rocker switches, which require taking your eyes off the road to make any adjustments. Both the Corolla and Camry Hybrids get this stuff right, so why can't we have conventional switchgear and analog gauges in the Prius? The standard, old-school cruise control is way better than the radar-controlled adaptive version, which actually wastes fuel by speeding up and slowing down constantly, which is infuriating. Overall though, it's been a superbly engineered, very smooth, quiet and comfortable car to drive, and ultra-reliable - but those few annoyances could very easily be fixed, if Toyota had the will. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overall great vehicle Douglas Lower , 06/10/2018 Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned a 11 Prius, 13 Prius V, 15 Prius V, 16 Rav 4 Hybrid, and now this one. I purchased this in Blizzard Pearl with Moonstone interior. I love the color combo. I purchased the 4 Touring for the power seat, and upgraded JBL stereo, it also had upgraded safety and self parking. It has excellent features, my favorites being excellent headlights w/auto high beams, advanced cruise control, auto braking, smooth ride, very good visibility, key free, MPG's, handling hatchback versatility, comfortable. If you want a spare tire, you can pick one up at discount tire for 135. including tax. Toyota wanted 200. plus tax. The car does come with a jack already. I thought about the Prime, but I do not have a place to plug it in at my condo. and you lose hatchback space and lose 1 back seat passenger space. The 17 inch wheels have a Bridgestone tire that can be loud on rough pavement. It is not that bad. The firm tire gives you great mileage.On the Prius Chat site, they speak about quieter tires when it is time to change your tires. I am very satisfied with this vehicle, it seems to do everything right ! The mileage is outstanding, I believe I will have this vehicle a long time. Performance Report Abuse