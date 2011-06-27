Used 2017 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,029*
Total Cash Price
$19,873
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,333*
Total Cash Price
$26,692
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,510*
Total Cash Price
$27,471
Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,627*
Total Cash Price
$26,887
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,440*
Total Cash Price
$19,483
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,618*
Total Cash Price
$20,262
One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,688*
Total Cash Price
$28,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,454
|$1,258
|$856
|$1,268
|$5,197
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,082
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,069
|$859
|$636
|$398
|$145
|$3,107
|Depreciation
|$4,471
|$1,954
|$1,720
|$1,525
|$1,368
|$11,037
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,616
|$6,093
|$5,543
|$4,824
|$4,953
|$30,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,952
|$1,689
|$1,149
|$1,703
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,154
|$855
|$534
|$195
|$4,173
|Depreciation
|$6,005
|$2,625
|$2,310
|$2,048
|$1,837
|$14,825
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,572
|$8,184
|$7,445
|$6,479
|$6,653
|$40,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$501
|$2,009
|$1,739
|$1,183
|$1,753
|$7,184
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,187
|$880
|$550
|$200
|$4,295
|Depreciation
|$6,180
|$2,702
|$2,377
|$2,108
|$1,891
|$15,258
|Fuel
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$4,571
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,910
|$8,423
|$7,662
|$6,668
|$6,847
|$41,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,966
|$1,702
|$1,158
|$1,715
|$7,031
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,464
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,690
|Financing
|$1,446
|$1,162
|$861
|$538
|$196
|$4,203
|Depreciation
|$6,049
|$2,644
|$2,327
|$2,063
|$1,851
|$14,933
|Fuel
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,474
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,657
|$8,244
|$7,499
|$6,526
|$6,701
|$40,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,425
|$1,233
|$839
|$1,243
|$5,095
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,225
|Financing
|$1,048
|$842
|$624
|$390
|$142
|$3,046
|Depreciation
|$4,383
|$1,916
|$1,686
|$1,495
|$1,341
|$10,821
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,447
|$5,974
|$5,434
|$4,729
|$4,856
|$29,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$369
|$1,482
|$1,282
|$873
|$1,293
|$5,299
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,274
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$148
|$3,168
|Depreciation
|$4,558
|$1,993
|$1,753
|$1,555
|$1,395
|$11,254
|Fuel
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$3,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,785
|$6,213
|$5,651
|$4,918
|$5,050
|$30,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Prius Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$515
|$2,066
|$1,788
|$1,217
|$1,802
|$7,388
|Repairs
|$351
|$510
|$595
|$697
|$813
|$2,967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,776
|Financing
|$1,520
|$1,221
|$905
|$566
|$206
|$4,417
|Depreciation
|$6,355
|$2,778
|$2,445
|$2,168
|$1,944
|$15,690
|Fuel
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$967
|$996
|$4,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,248
|$8,662
|$7,879
|$6,857
|$7,041
|$42,688
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
