Used 2017 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

The Prius moves up in styling and performance. Cliff Detz , 12/10/2016 Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful The car's handling is a major improvement over that of my previous 2005 Prius. The exterior styling is bold and original. It is an improvement over the stale styling of previous model years. The interior passenger space provides a large amount of room for a small car. It is more comfortable than many larger sized vehicles, and for me the seats are comfortable and provide good support. The car is very quiet inside, a major improvement over my older model. The transition from battery mode to gas engine mode and vice versa is seamless and silent.The audio system produces excellent sound and is easily balanced between front and rear. Visibility ,however, could be better. The front windshield posts still result in blind spots in the front corners' visibility fields, but a bit less so than in my older model. The head rests on the rear seats obscure visibility out of the back and rear corners. I am thankful for the rear view camera. The basic instrument read outs are conveniently located and easy to read. There are a multiple of views for monitoring fuel economy and other performance parameters which are available by scrolling through a large number of screen views using buttons and arrows an the steering wheel. These are interesting but confusing, and they create a major distraction if one attempts to change views while driving. It is best to find the view you like before starting to drive. The voice recognition technology is very poor, particularly if one is used to Siri or Google's voice recognition. Getting it to provide navigation directions is an exercise in frustration, and I find myself defaulting to the map apps on my mobile phone. Toyota's Ensue applications system is a puzzle at best. One wonders why Toyota did not opt to use Apple Car or another system from a technology provider who knows how to build these systems so that they are convenient, intuitive and helpful. The Navigation app in the car suffers from the poor voice recognition system, and there appears to be no other way to enter information into it. The vehicle comes with a daunting multi inch thick manual which I have yet to crack open. However, I think that the operation of these systems should be intuitive. The car is equipped with lane departure warning which works well. It also has collision and pedestrian avoidance systems. However, for obvious reasons one cannot test these until hey are actually needed. I have not had the car long enough to rate its reliability and service requirements, but based on my previous experience with a Prius and other Toyota models, I am expecting a very high level of reliability Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

After a year of ownership- I still love it! lifeisahighway , 01/07/2017 Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I just purchased the Prius Four trim with both the Adavnced Tech and Premium Conveinence package after the VW diesel buyback of my Golf TDI. I LOVE this car! In anticipation of the VW buyback, my husband wanted to look at the Prius this past summer. I had never previously been remotely interested in the boring, awful to drive last generation model. Reluctantly, we went for a test drive; but to my surprise I loved it! Granted, the car doesn't have the immediate torque off the line like my Golf had; but the Prius is so comfortable. It has the best seats I've ever sat in for a car! I love the technology features! The auto high beams and dynamic radar cruise control are my favorite features. The only negatives for the car would be that I wish it handled a little better and that Toyota would allow the fog lights at least to be an option with the Four trim. In order to get the sunroof, you have to sacrifice the fog lights and the 17inch wheels. The car still handles well, but it's not quite as fun as my Golf was; but I think other drivers who aren't as picky as me, will be very happy with it. The smoothness over road imperfections with the double wishbone rear suspension along with the miles per gallon more than make up for it! No matter what others say, I love the unique design. I am glad that Toyota made a bold design change. It doesn't look like all the other cookie- cutter cars on the road. I'm officially a Prius convert, and I NEVER thought I would say that! UPDATE: After a year of ownership I still love this car! I wish that Toyota would make Apple CarPlay available. I scraped the front bumper on those parking bump stop things. The front seems so low! Now I'm extra careful when pulling into spaces. Maybe Toyota can make the front not as low or having the 360 around view camera like on the Rav 4. Other than those things, this has been the best car I've ever owned so far! It was a much better buying experience than with my Golf, and the service department at my dealership has been great! Next one will be a plug-in for sure! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

INCREDIBLE VEHICLE Leonard E. , 03/07/2017 Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I had already sold myself on buying a Prius Eco a couple of years before they finally became available. I purchased a 2016 in December of that year. I am the antithesis of an impulse buyer, and I will not make up my mind on any car I have purchased until I have driven it 100,000 miles. That said, my Eco has certainly passed muster so far. Performance, handling and comfort are great. For those who care about fuel economy, my MPG presently is in the upper 60s. Consumer Reports rates the 2016 second to none in reliability and safety. I will write a follow- up as soon as I hit 100k miles. The instrument cluster being slightly to my right is of no concern to me. However, the view out the back window is not the greatest, nor is the view at an obtuse angle out the back right window. I'll just have to live with that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Who wants 60+mpg??? Jack Johnson , 06/29/2017 Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I traded in my venerable 2004 Prius for the 2016 model... On the first fill up I got 58 mpg... Thereafter it went into the low 60s until winter set in, then it fell to 54mpg on the average. We live at 6,000ft with plenty of subzero days, so no complaint with gas mileage, only Kudos. Now that the weather has warmed again, I'm back in the 60s... All figures are calculated using a calculator and gas pump readings... not gauge indicated, which is often a bit higher. The ride is very comfortable and handling is great. The so-called poor acceleration isn't a problem... There is plenty of "juice" for me. I can pass anything on the road, even a gas station! I was injured in a fall, and haven't driven for 5 months, so can hardly wait to get back into the little bugger and get rolling again. P.S. Last fall I took it 200 miles into the mountains and went over a 12,000 ft pass twice in the same day. It still got 60 mph on the next fill up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value