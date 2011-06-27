Used 2016 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

Function over Form Sonny , 08/07/2016 Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful * Currently approaching 71k miles. Looking forward to taking it past 100k miles. 200k and 300k on odo would be amazing to encounter... * 3 years, 65k miles update: Prius has still been great. Mileage has reduced over time perhaps due to more usage on battery or different tires. I get around 45+ mpg, I think. I still feel the base trim Prius is the way to go. I think the starting price on the Prius is higher than it should - maybe about $2-3k at the very least. Toyota has not offered 0% apr for a long time, so I was fortunate to opt for it when I did. Alas, the Prius is a great tool to have around. I like the new redesign and would consider making the switch if it was a smart decision financially but with vehicles, they all depreciate and are meant to be used as Point A to Point B functions. I have reduced a star across the board since the time of ownership has really got to me, and maybe I'm ready to try something different... Eventually. * 2 years, 50k mile update: I am more attached to the Prius. I use it to do Uber and ridesharing for extra cash flow. Fuel efficiency has dropped a bit but maybe that's because of the way I drive and also the hot summer with a/c always blowing. About 48-49 mpg. I may but another base trims Prius if ever needed and still keep this for Uber. Looking out for 0% financing and better incentives along with my new business taking off alongside. Don't know why more people don't purchase a Prius over a Tesla. I truly feel it is a smarter car to have and Tesla is more of a prestige item, no offense. I think I am a Prius fan for life - and this is coming from a person who used to race sports cars at the track some years back. The Prius is no longer boring and bland, IMO. * 1 year update: Great car still. I've been getting about 45 mpg for some reason though. Maybe because I'm turning up the heater in this colder climate? Still cannot seem to find a better engineered, efficient, smart, and better built (Japanese) vehicle out there. This car is all about progress, functionality, and work - the Prius, Version One. The other Prius (Two and up) have more flash and options than needed. Would definitely buy this car again in the future. * Update - The car's low to the ground sports car feel has it's negatives... The lower front end is prone to acquire scrapes and damage, therefore I have to be extra careful when approaching dips, bumps, railroad tracks, etc. Overall, the car is more susceptible to damage due to being aerodynamically lower for the sake of efficiency and driving feel. Toyota has really put a lot of effort and engineering to make this Prius have characteristics of a sports car, but without compromising the versatility and everyday drivability of the car. It's still difficult to find such a capable car with as much r&d and experience under it's belt from so many years, and that's also why I admire it so much. If there was an option for 6 stars for this specific vehicle, I would be the first to check that. I am a very picky individual and my taste in choosing my vehicles are very unique, in my opinion. First off, I highly prefer vehicles fully manufactured in Japan. Guess what? The Prius is one of them. Most importantly, Toyota has truly made a huge leap with their redesign on the new Prius. Yes, the exterior design gets a lot of heat and negativity, but if you have the courage to look past that and focus on the essence and beauty of the vehicle, it truly is an engineering marvel. The L.E.D lights - front and back - are state of the art and look like laser lights, especially from the rear. The interior is like I've never seen before, and when I sit in, it feels so driver oriented - I'm thinking Toyota has taken ideas from their sports car - the 86. The road holding and balance is so incredibly tight and smooth. The steering has so much richness and it's very well weighted with an expensive feel. I opted for the version 3 since it seems to have the best value with its features - nav, L.E.D lights, lithium ion battery, 3 door smart entry, alloy wheels with two tone cover, Softex steering wheel, etc. The Prius is struggling to sell as of late - probably due to the low fuel prices, plus folks aren't comfortable with the polarizing looks and are taking their time to get used to the latest design which represents the future. And so I took advantage of Toyota's incentives to push these vehicles. Got a fair deal with their 0% financing along with over $3k off the purchase with no trade. I've owned nothing but sports cars in the past, and the latest Prius doesn't make me miss them whatsoever. It's packed with so much excitement if you know where to look and how to appreciate. It's only been 200 miles since my purchase, and this car is the very best one I've experienced - and trust me, I'm all about that experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Prius 4 Touring- good and bad Marianne McNair , 03/19/2016 Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful We replaced a 8 year old Prius with a 2016 Prius 4 touring. We loved our old Prius and find some of the changes in the new a little quirky. The white console accents- really? White cupholders? i give them another week before they get stained with coffee. Our old prius was noisy, and this new one also has a lot of road noise. The roof peaks over the front seats and they feel wonderfully roomy. The back seats are a bit squishy on head room. The cargo room in the back seems bigger than in the older car. The new safety features- like blind spot monitoring and lane departure are wonderful. The car handles well and feels zippy. The range- 800 or so miles- on a tank of gas is incredible. The screens are easy to read. The navigation system displays on the main console screen, but also can show directional instructions up by the speedometer. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Prius so far Bill M. , 04/28/2016 Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful update - May 1, 2018 - now 33, 131 miles and still super-pleased with the car. Warm weather mileage on my commute remains about 62 mpg by actual measurement. Winter drops the mileage about 5 mpg. No repairs or complaints. My favorite aspects of the car (besides the mileage) remain the terrific driver assistance features esp rear cross traffic alert and blind spot warning, great headlights, and useful dash electronics including the heads up display. Compact and easy to drive yet there is plenty of room for a baby seat and a booster seat in the back for my granddaughters. Just a wonderful car! Oct 29, 2016 - 10,600 miles on the car and I'm still delighted with it. Mileage has averaged 62 mpg -- by actual measurement, which is about 3 mph lower than the dash readout. My daily commute is 60% highway and 40% local roads but not much bumper to bumper. I always drive in ECO and drive sedately but at or above speed limit and definitely not hypermile-ing. No mechanical problems with the car. Still like the same features as in the original review - esp great headlights, comfy interior, enough power, great but touchy brakes, and esp love the rear cross traffic alert, the auto braking, and other driver tech package features. Original review: I have 2600 miles on a 2016 Prius Four. I have previously owned a 2007 Prius and currently still own a 2012 Prius, which my son now drives. Though I've been hugely satisfied with the previous generations, this 4th gen Prius is even better. The gas mileage is averaging 60-62 mpg over the 2600 miles by actual measurement (not via the electronic read-out which is about 2.5 mpg higher). I don't accelerate or brake hard but I drive at or above the speed limit. My commute is 60% highway 40% city driving. The car accelerates a little faster than the previous gen. I got both the Advanced Tech package and the deluxe equipment package. The interior is very nice though not Lexus luxury. Great JBL sound system. Power driver seat with excellent power lumbar. The nav touchscreen is large and is not washed out in bright sun light. Speedo etc is not located so much differently than previous generations and is easy to adjust to. Headlights are fantastic - super bright, automatic low/high beams plus DRL. Nice heads up display on the windshield - easily seen but not distracting and you can turn it off if you want. When using the nav, the heads up display shows turn arrows. Neat! The dynamic cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot warning are highly useful. The best tech feature for me is the rear cross traffic alert, which greatly eases the worry about slowly backing out of a spot with obscured side vision. It detects cars 2-3 seconds before they cross behind you, leaving plenty of warning to brake. Large color backup monitor - via nav screen. Toyota wisely moved the transmission lever back to the dash and improved and lengthened the armrest. My 2007 had the best armrest ever made and then the 2012 backslid to a center console with trans lever. The 2016 corrected the error. Cons: not many and not very bothersome. The rear legroom is a bit less but still adequate. The rear headrests fold down - much like the 2012 -- so the rear visibility is about the same. No spare - not a deal breaker - so a little more rear cargo space. The brakes are touchy. Wind and road noise are supposedly better than previous models but seem the same to me (i.e. perfectly acceptable). The driver position is a bit lower than the 2012 - visibility isn't hindered as the window sills are lower - but I have easily adjusted (while admittedly preferring the old, higher level) On balance, this is a very significant upgrade. The tech package is worth every penny. Note that the Prius Four Touring does not have a sun-roof. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Great, underappreciated car J M Hlgrt , 05/23/2016 Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful The car is really great. Dealers are all over the place with regards to familiarity with it, however. More upscale features such as sun roof, GPS, power seat and heated seats are indeed available in the four trim level, but those require a bit of effort (worth it) to find. That's where the quality of your dealer matters. Back to the car. The dashboard and roof are relatively low, giving you a great view of the road around you. And I really like the sunroof - it sits far enough forward and i wide enough that you really feel the presence of the sky. I had a 2007 Prius 5 which survived 251,000 and was still getting 47 mpg until we sold it. Since I posted original review my mileage on the new Prius kept getting better and better. I use ECO mode and am a pretty efficient driver, but still... It crept past 54, then 55, 56, 57, 58 and seems to be settling at 59 mpg! It's crazy! 200 miles and the tank is like 3/4 full. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability