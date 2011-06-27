Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$725
|$1,443
|$1,804
|Clean
|$661
|$1,315
|$1,651
|Average
|$532
|$1,059
|$1,344
|Rough
|$403
|$803
|$1,037
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$939
|$1,833
|$2,281
|Clean
|$856
|$1,670
|$2,087
|Average
|$689
|$1,345
|$1,699
|Rough
|$522
|$1,019
|$1,311
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$917
|$1,793
|$2,232
|Clean
|$836
|$1,634
|$2,042
|Average
|$673
|$1,315
|$1,663
|Rough
|$510
|$997
|$1,283
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,634
|$2,036
|Clean
|$754
|$1,488
|$1,863
|Average
|$607
|$1,198
|$1,517
|Rough
|$460
|$908
|$1,171
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,953
|$2,444
|Clean
|$887
|$1,779
|$2,236
|Average
|$714
|$1,433
|$1,821
|Rough
|$541
|$1,086
|$1,405
Estimated values
1994 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$841
|$1,656
|$2,065
|Clean
|$766
|$1,509
|$1,889
|Average
|$617
|$1,215
|$1,538
|Rough
|$467
|$921
|$1,187