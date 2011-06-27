Used 2006 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews

179,476 miles and still going strong ehaw , 07/30/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful LOVE my Prius! We are high mileage commuters, perfect car for the miles we drive. Purchased for $15,200 in 2009 used with mid 20k miles. Use Michelins for a better ride and gas mileage. We are getting 44-56 mpg depending on how much we run A/C (Hey it's Texas, so most of the time) Early morning when it is still cool can easily hit 52-56 since most are highway miles. Expenses occurred so far: Use a K&N engine air filter which saves on air filter expense - not that hard to clean and recharge. Oil changes at 5000k, wiper blades, and I change cabin air filter myself to save service charge. Biggest expense - replacing a part that controls the changeover between electric and gas. $500 Report Abuse

The best decision I ever made besides my marriage joyfulnoise , 01/04/2013 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Purchased in summer 2006. With just under 141,000 miles, I've loved this car every minute I've driven it. Average mix of city/hwy I get 50-55 mpg, with full highway driving 49-53 depending on length of the drive (a few hours vs. much longer distances.) regular gas. It has saved me a fortune in gas and like the 4 Toyotas I owned before it since 1981, it has been continuously reliable. In spring 2012 my hybrid battery died at @128K. I decided: Why buy a new car? There's none better on the market. Replaced the hybrid battery for $2400, now have another 100K warranty on battery. Few things have been a problem - headlights expensive, struts went at 89K, but virtually nothing else. AMAZING car. Report Abuse

Great Car!!! Will , 11/04/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My 2006 Toyota Prius has 85,000 miles and is still running strong. I have had no mechanical issues with this car. The Prius is very easy to maneuver in. It gets great gas mileage, it averages 45 mpg in the city. Surprisingly it is pretty spaces, there is enough room for 5 people to fit comfortable. The back seat folds flat to make extra cargo space. I have haled a lot of stuff in the back of my Prius. The technology is pretty good for a 9 year old car, it has a backup camera, hands free calling, navigation, auto climate control, smart key system and HID headlights. The only complaint I have is that the interior materials are low quality and scratch very easily. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Had rare issue but bought another Prius Jason Anderson , 01/08/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought a one owner 06 prius from a Toyota dealer with 160,000 miles for $7,000 3 years ago. We now have 204,000 miles on it and basically only put fuel and oil changes into it. 2 years I averaged 52mpg freeway driving. This last year was 48mpg at best and this winter we had the hybrid battery fail. The dealer asked to do a diagnosis because they were sure it would be something else but they ended at the same result. They said of all Prius cars they've sold (hundreds) and serviced, they track batteries and have replaced less than 20 hybrid batteries in total. All this said we liked the 06 so much we bought a 2010 used and look forward to having it for many years. I kept the 06. Dealer battery replacement is between $2000 and $3000. I think I can replace it with a refurbished battery off ebay myself for under $1000 and the rest of the car is perfect and good for many years. Just having shoulder surgery means that has to wait a few months which is why we bought the other prius. Overall these cars are the best I've owned for layout and general use/function. The hybrid battery was a surprise and following prius history I knew it wasn't the most common issue and these cars usually can go for over 300,000 miles. To be fair, I don't know the first 160,000 miles history, and I keep the car outside even through all the cold Wisconsin winters. When we decided to buy a different car, there was no hesitation and my wife and I agreed right away we only wanted to consider another Prius. That is not how we felt with all our other vehicle purchases. Update 7-17-19 I replaced the battery with a refurbished one from Orielly's for about $1500 that had a 3yr warranty. Did it myself. I sold the car to my sister. The battery failed after only a couple of months. Orielly's stood behind it completely. The replacement was great and a few years later they have a ton more miles and really like the car. I believe they have over 260000 on it now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse