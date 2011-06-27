Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius v Wagon
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,071*
Total Cash Price
$16,767
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,389*
Total Cash Price
$22,520
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,568*
Total Cash Price
$23,178
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,481*
Total Cash Price
$16,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius v Wagon Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,240
|Maintenance
|$1,150
|$915
|$323
|$1,921
|$1,991
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$920
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,087
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$537
|$337
|$121
|$2,621
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,496
|$1,316
|$1,167
|$1,048
|$8,922
|Fuel
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,839
|$5,263
|$4,430
|$5,822
|$5,716
|$30,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius v Wagon Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,695
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$1,229
|$434
|$2,580
|$2,674
|$8,461
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,211
|$974
|$721
|$452
|$163
|$3,521
|Depreciation
|$5,232
|$2,010
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$11,983
|Fuel
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,872
|$7,069
|$5,950
|$7,820
|$7,677
|$40,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius v Wagon Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$1,589
|$1,265
|$447
|$2,655
|$2,752
|$8,708
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,003
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,624
|Depreciation
|$5,385
|$2,068
|$1,819
|$1,613
|$1,448
|$12,333
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,219
|$7,276
|$6,124
|$8,048
|$7,902
|$41,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius v Wagon Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$1,127
|$897
|$317
|$1,883
|$1,952
|$6,176
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,066
|Financing
|$884
|$711
|$526
|$330
|$119
|$2,570
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,467
|$1,290
|$1,144
|$1,027
|$8,747
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,666
|$5,160
|$4,343
|$5,708
|$5,604
|$29,481
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Prius v in Virginia is:not available
Legal
