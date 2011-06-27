Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius v Wagon
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,956*
Total Cash Price
$15,235
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,408*
Total Cash Price
$14,936
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,549*
Total Cash Price
$20,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius v Wagon Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$893
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$904
|$314
|$1,888
|$480
|$1,890
|$5,476
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,008
|Financing
|$819
|$659
|$488
|$306
|$110
|$2,382
|Depreciation
|$3,326
|$1,386
|$1,219
|$1,081
|$970
|$7,983
|Fuel
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,856
|$4,480
|$5,842
|$4,259
|$5,520
|$27,956
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius v Wagon Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,125
|Maintenance
|$886
|$308
|$1,851
|$471
|$1,853
|$5,369
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$988
|Financing
|$803
|$646
|$478
|$300
|$108
|$2,335
|Depreciation
|$3,261
|$1,359
|$1,195
|$1,060
|$951
|$7,826
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,702
|$4,392
|$5,727
|$4,175
|$5,412
|$27,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius v Wagon Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,651
|Maintenance
|$1,214
|$422
|$2,536
|$645
|$2,539
|$7,356
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$411
|$148
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$4,468
|$1,862
|$1,637
|$1,452
|$1,303
|$10,722
|Fuel
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$6,017
|$7,846
|$5,720
|$7,414
|$37,549
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Prius v
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Prius v in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius v info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019