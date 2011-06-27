Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius c Hatchback
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,919*
Total Cash Price
$12,870
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,437*
Total Cash Price
$13,127
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,509*
Total Cash Price
$17,632
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,546*
Total Cash Price
$18,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius c Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$4,104
|Maintenance
|$692
|$966
|$369
|$2,012
|$1,581
|$5,620
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$881
|Financing
|$692
|$557
|$412
|$258
|$93
|$2,012
|Depreciation
|$3,240
|$1,172
|$1,032
|$914
|$821
|$7,179
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,144
|$4,645
|$3,884
|$5,392
|$4,854
|$25,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius c Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$4,186
|Maintenance
|$706
|$985
|$376
|$2,052
|$1,613
|$5,732
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$731
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$899
|Financing
|$706
|$568
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,052
|Depreciation
|$3,305
|$1,195
|$1,053
|$932
|$837
|$7,323
|Fuel
|$649
|$668
|$689
|$709
|$730
|$3,445
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,287
|$4,738
|$3,962
|$5,500
|$4,951
|$26,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius c Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$5,622
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,323
|$506
|$2,756
|$2,166
|$7,699
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,207
|Financing
|$948
|$763
|$564
|$353
|$127
|$2,756
|Depreciation
|$4,439
|$1,606
|$1,414
|$1,252
|$1,125
|$9,835
|Fuel
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,787
|$6,364
|$5,321
|$7,387
|$6,650
|$35,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Prius c Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,787
|Maintenance
|$976
|$1,362
|$520
|$2,837
|$2,229
|$7,924
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,242
|Financing
|$976
|$785
|$581
|$364
|$131
|$2,837
|Depreciation
|$4,568
|$1,653
|$1,455
|$1,289
|$1,158
|$10,122
|Fuel
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,762
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,073
|$6,549
|$5,476
|$7,603
|$6,844
|$36,546
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
