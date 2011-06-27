Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Far better then I thought.
I got the Pricus C 3 for 1 reason, the advertised MPG. I have an 80 mile round trip commute that consist of 85% highway driving and was tired of filling my SUV up every 3 days for $55+ each time. I now average 64MPG each way and fill up every 6 days for $25. I'm totally blowed away with the amount of money I'm saving. There are loads of YouTube videos that show how to drive a Prius, I highly recommend them if you do buy a Prius. As for the car itself I find the seats to be very comfortable, the build materials are fine after all it is an inexpensive car. The 3 level has some cool features like push button start, doors unlock when they detect the key, and touch screen with navigation.
MPG heavily dependent on velocity
I bought my Prius C a couple years ago. It is a generally well-built car, but it is pretty slow to accelerate and is rather loud when the accelerator is pressed. Perhaps most importantly, it MPG is heavily dependent on the speed at which you travel. I mainly drive on the highway and if I drive 75-80 mph, I noticed that I only averaged about 40 mpg whereas if I drove 55-60 mph, I seem to have gotten over 50 mph. I don't know how the reviewer on this site stated that he is getting 64 mpg. He must be driving REALLY conservatively on the hwy.
A tale of two cars
We are previous owners of the regular Prius lift back. When it came to get another Prius the C caught our eye. The interior was comfortable for a small car and we got a good deal. Around town the car is great. It's nimble and fun. Also it's very easy to park. Breaks are responsive as well. On the highway however, the car struggles mightily. It's difficult to pass or accelerate uphill without flooring it. Everything else is fine. The seats are comfy, the car looks good inside and out, mileage can't be beat, and the handling is enjoyable. An upgraded infotainment system would be nice. If you do mostly city driving it's a great little runabout.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
To the Moon with my Prius C
First a disclaimer, this is my first hybrid and my fourth Toyota. Secondly, this is a sub-compact, economy, hybrid. So comments about lack of room and poor acceleration are a little silly. If you want a luxury or sports car, buy a luxury or sports car! I absolutely love this car. I considered the Prius lift back, but am so glad I got the Prius C Three. The cargo storage is limited, but with the fold down seat it's adequate for my needs. The interior is not plush, but it's very nice and comfortable. I love the look of it all! The Prius C is extremely easy to park. The turning radius is super short. The radio and navigation system are awesome. I average 55+ MPG!
new PRIUS C owner
Just purchased my prius c today after careful research. Decided on it because of efficiency,mpg,comfort and overall handling. I am looking forward to know my gas savings will be in the future. Satisfied with price for the product. It's not luxurious but very practical.
Sponsored cars related to the Prius c
Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner