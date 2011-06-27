Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Far better then I thought. joecar5 , 09/18/2014 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I got the Pricus C 3 for 1 reason, the advertised MPG. I have an 80 mile round trip commute that consist of 85% highway driving and was tired of filling my SUV up every 3 days for $55+ each time. I now average 64MPG each way and fill up every 6 days for $25. I'm totally blowed away with the amount of money I'm saving. There are loads of YouTube videos that show how to drive a Prius, I highly recommend them if you do buy a Prius. As for the car itself I find the seats to be very comfortable, the build materials are fine after all it is an inexpensive car. The 3 level has some cool features like push button start, doors unlock when they detect the key, and touch screen with navigation. Report Abuse

MPG heavily dependent on velocity skh3 , 02/26/2015 One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Prius C a couple years ago. It is a generally well-built car, but it is pretty slow to accelerate and is rather loud when the accelerator is pressed. Perhaps most importantly, it MPG is heavily dependent on the speed at which you travel. I mainly drive on the highway and if I drive 75-80 mph, I noticed that I only averaged about 40 mpg whereas if I drove 55-60 mph, I seem to have gotten over 50 mph. I don't know how the reviewer on this site stated that he is getting 64 mpg. He must be driving REALLY conservatively on the hwy. Report Abuse

A tale of two cars DJC , 11/21/2015 Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We are previous owners of the regular Prius lift back. When it came to get another Prius the C caught our eye. The interior was comfortable for a small car and we got a good deal. Around town the car is great. It's nimble and fun. Also it's very easy to park. Breaks are responsive as well. On the highway however, the car struggles mightily. It's difficult to pass or accelerate uphill without flooring it. Everything else is fine. The seats are comfy, the car looks good inside and out, mileage can't be beat, and the handling is enjoyable. An upgraded infotainment system would be nice. If you do mostly city driving it's a great little runabout. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

To the Moon with my Prius C matt_adams , 07/31/2014 21 of 36 people found this review helpful First a disclaimer, this is my first hybrid and my fourth Toyota. Secondly, this is a sub-compact, economy, hybrid. So comments about lack of room and poor acceleration are a little silly. If you want a luxury or sports car, buy a luxury or sports car! I absolutely love this car. I considered the Prius lift back, but am so glad I got the Prius C Three. The cargo storage is limited, but with the fold down seat it's adequate for my needs. The interior is not plush, but it's very nice and comfortable. I love the look of it all! The Prius C is extremely easy to park. The turning radius is super short. The radio and navigation system are awesome. I average 55+ MPG! Report Abuse