Prius c Hatchback
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,737*
Total Cash Price
$11,348
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,225*
Total Cash Price
$15,241
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,252*
Total Cash Price
$11,125
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,195*
Total Cash Price
$15,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius c Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$969
|$366
|$2,011
|$486
|$1,513
|$5,345
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$639
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$806
|Financing
|$610
|$491
|$364
|$226
|$83
|$1,774
|Depreciation
|$3,129
|$997
|$877
|$777
|$698
|$6,478
|Fuel
|$649
|$668
|$689
|$709
|$730
|$3,445
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,168
|$3,824
|$5,346
|$3,721
|$4,679
|$24,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius c Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$1,302
|$492
|$2,702
|$652
|$2,032
|$7,179
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,082
|Financing
|$819
|$659
|$489
|$304
|$111
|$2,382
|Depreciation
|$4,203
|$1,338
|$1,178
|$1,044
|$937
|$8,701
|Fuel
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,627
|$5,136
|$7,180
|$4,998
|$6,284
|$33,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius c Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$950
|$359
|$1,972
|$476
|$1,483
|$5,240
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$626
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$790
|Financing
|$598
|$481
|$357
|$222
|$81
|$1,739
|Depreciation
|$3,068
|$977
|$860
|$762
|$684
|$6,351
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,027
|$3,749
|$5,241
|$3,648
|$4,587
|$24,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius c Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$1,340
|$506
|$2,781
|$671
|$2,091
|$7,388
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,114
|Financing
|$843
|$678
|$503
|$313
|$114
|$2,452
|Depreciation
|$4,326
|$1,378
|$1,213
|$1,074
|$964
|$8,955
|Fuel
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,762
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,908
|$5,286
|$7,390
|$5,144
|$6,468
|$34,195
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
