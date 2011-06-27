  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222218
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/342.5 mi.260.3/342.5 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG222218
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight2730 lbs.2690 lbs.3345 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.9.1 in.
Height60.8 in.60.8 in.67.1 in.
Maximum payload1820.0 lbs.1710.0 lbs.2055.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.103.0 in.103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Cobalt Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
