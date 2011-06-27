  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,555
See Land Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,555
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,555
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
12V rear and 120V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,555
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,555
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,555
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.5 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
7-Pin to 4-Pin Adaptoryes
Hood Protectoryes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Maximum payload1295 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Amazon Green Metallic
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,555
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P285/60R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,555
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,555
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Land Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles