Used 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|full time 4WD
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.8/442.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Torque
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Upgrade Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|605 watts stereo output
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|115V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Navigation System
|yes
|Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Set
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.0 in.
|Front hip room
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Front track
|64.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5688 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7275 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|30.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1587 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.0 degrees
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|77.6 in.
|Rear track
|64.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P285/60R18 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,970
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
