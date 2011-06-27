Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|full time 4WD
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.8/406.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Torque
|320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|electric and diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.4 in.
|Front hip room
|58.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Front track
|63.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|90.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5390 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6860 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|31 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1470 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|24 degrees
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|Height
|73.2 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Rear track
|63.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|P275/65R17 tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,725
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
