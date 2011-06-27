Used 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.8/381.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|320 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|58.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5115 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6860 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.8 in.
|Height
|73.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1745.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
