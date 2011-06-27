Used 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

1996 Toyota Land Cruiser FrankTheTank , 02/01/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my LC a month ago with 155k miles on it. I've since put 5k on it, both highway and city. Still runs flawlessly. I've owned BMW Ms and many other sports cars, but none make me smile like the LC. Not sure what people gripe about in regards to gas MPG. Fuel economy isn't the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of a LC. Report Abuse

1996 Land Cruiser Will Last Vic , 03/17/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car with almost 90,000 miles, I was a little nervous buying a used car with so many miles and for $15k. I have now owned this car for 5 years and now have 140,000miles, there is a reason why these truck are legendary, the are build strong and made to last. This car is more comfortable than many newer cars and extremely reliable and excellent in the snow. Other than some minor repairs and bad gas mileage the car will last forever. I use this truck for everything from family trips to towing the boat to daily commuting, like I said it is built to last. Report Abuse

Canada to Costa Rica Graham Park , 11/21/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought Abbotsford, BC Canada. $11000, $7000 on drives. 248,000 miles. Drove to Costa rica 6000 miles. Here in CR mountains, had brakes replaced 3 times this year. Gas mileage 8 MPG, straight 6. Gas here is $3.43 / USG. Here they have diesel engines a much better choice. In N.America gas is king (insane). We have 272,600 currently. We have a steep hill and stream to climb to get out of our property. We have towed many 4 wheel drive vehicles up this hill. Hyundai is pitiful. When driving in Mexico City along on of the highways a huge pothole appeared in our lane over a foot deep and 5' wide. Panic:- alignment, no problem. this is our second SUV other 4Runner, both fantastic vehicles. Report Abuse

no SUV as dependable!! Burgansome , 12/14/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my truck. My previous SUV's were 1993 Range Rover County LWB, 1996 Range Rover 4.6 HSE, Nissan pathfinder. The LC is by far the best! Excellent traction in the snow. Deep Colorado Snow! Excellent on the highways, Drove it back and forth to michigan last summer and it was ideal! Roomy enough for a family of 4. Comfortable enough for the grandma, and luxurious enough for the wife. This is one of the most well made vehicles in my opinion and I plan on never letting it go! Report Abuse