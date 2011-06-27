Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,137*
Total Cash Price
$33,098
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,625*
Total Cash Price
$44,455
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,395*
Total Cash Price
$45,753
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,068*
Total Cash Price
$44,780
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,022*
Total Cash Price
$33,747
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,165*
Total Cash Price
$47,051
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,252*
Total Cash Price
$32,449
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,005*
Total Cash Price
$36,667
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,872*
Total Cash Price
$40,237
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,660*
Total Cash Price
$38,614
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,413*
Total Cash Price
$42,833
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,528*
Total Cash Price
$42,184
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,252*
Total Cash Price
$32,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$445
|$1,935
|$1,219
|$946
|$2,338
|$6,882
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,774
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,961
|Financing
|$1,780
|$1,432
|$1,059
|$663
|$240
|$5,173
|Depreciation
|$6,343
|$3,067
|$2,700
|$2,392
|$2,146
|$16,648
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,899
|$9,236
|$7,919
|$7,095
|$7,988
|$45,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$597
|$2,599
|$1,637
|$1,270
|$3,140
|$9,243
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,382
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,635
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,923
|$1,422
|$891
|$322
|$6,949
|Depreciation
|$8,520
|$4,120
|$3,626
|$3,213
|$2,882
|$22,361
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,325
|$12,405
|$10,637
|$9,530
|$10,728
|$60,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$615
|$2,675
|$1,685
|$1,307
|$3,232
|$9,513
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,452
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,711
|Financing
|$2,460
|$1,980
|$1,464
|$917
|$331
|$7,152
|Depreciation
|$8,769
|$4,240
|$3,732
|$3,306
|$2,967
|$23,014
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,831
|$12,768
|$10,947
|$9,808
|$11,042
|$62,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$602
|$2,618
|$1,649
|$1,279
|$3,163
|$9,311
|Repairs
|$382
|$558
|$651
|$760
|$890
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,654
|Financing
|$2,408
|$1,938
|$1,432
|$897
|$324
|$6,999
|Depreciation
|$8,582
|$4,150
|$3,653
|$3,236
|$2,904
|$22,524
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,451
|$12,496
|$10,714
|$9,599
|$10,807
|$61,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$453
|$1,973
|$1,243
|$964
|$2,384
|$7,017
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,809
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,460
|$1,080
|$676
|$244
|$5,275
|Depreciation
|$6,468
|$3,127
|$2,753
|$2,439
|$2,188
|$16,975
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,152
|$9,417
|$8,075
|$7,234
|$8,144
|$46,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$632
|$2,751
|$1,733
|$1,344
|$3,323
|$9,783
|Repairs
|$402
|$586
|$684
|$799
|$935
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,522
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,788
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,036
|$1,505
|$943
|$341
|$7,354
|Depreciation
|$9,018
|$4,360
|$3,838
|$3,400
|$3,051
|$23,667
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,337
|$13,130
|$11,258
|$10,086
|$11,355
|$64,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$436
|$1,897
|$1,195
|$927
|$2,292
|$6,747
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,404
|$1,038
|$650
|$235
|$5,072
|Depreciation
|$6,219
|$3,007
|$2,647
|$2,345
|$2,104
|$16,322
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,646
|$9,055
|$7,764
|$6,956
|$7,831
|$44,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,704
|Maintenance
|$493
|$2,144
|$1,350
|$1,048
|$2,590
|$7,624
|Repairs
|$313
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$2,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,173
|Financing
|$1,972
|$1,587
|$1,173
|$734
|$266
|$5,731
|Depreciation
|$7,027
|$3,398
|$2,991
|$2,650
|$2,378
|$18,444
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,290
|$10,232
|$8,773
|$7,860
|$8,849
|$50,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$541
|$2,352
|$1,482
|$1,149
|$2,842
|$8,366
|Repairs
|$343
|$501
|$585
|$683
|$800
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,156
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,385
|Financing
|$2,164
|$1,741
|$1,287
|$806
|$291
|$6,289
|Depreciation
|$7,712
|$3,729
|$3,282
|$2,908
|$2,609
|$20,239
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,681
|$11,228
|$9,627
|$8,625
|$9,710
|$54,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$519
|$2,257
|$1,422
|$1,103
|$2,727
|$8,029
|Repairs
|$330
|$481
|$562
|$656
|$768
|$2,795
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,069
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,288
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,671
|$1,235
|$774
|$280
|$6,036
|Depreciation
|$7,401
|$3,578
|$3,150
|$2,791
|$2,504
|$19,423
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$9,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,049
|$10,775
|$9,239
|$8,278
|$9,319
|$52,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$576
|$2,504
|$1,577
|$1,224
|$3,025
|$8,906
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$623
|$727
|$851
|$3,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,538
|Financing
|$2,303
|$1,853
|$1,370
|$858
|$310
|$6,695
|Depreciation
|$8,209
|$3,969
|$3,494
|$3,095
|$2,777
|$21,545
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,693
|$11,953
|$10,248
|$9,182
|$10,337
|$58,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,412
|Maintenance
|$567
|$2,466
|$1,554
|$1,205
|$2,980
|$8,771
|Repairs
|$360
|$525
|$614
|$716
|$839
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,261
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,500
|Financing
|$2,269
|$1,825
|$1,349
|$845
|$306
|$6,594
|Depreciation
|$8,085
|$3,909
|$3,441
|$3,049
|$2,735
|$21,219
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,440
|$11,772
|$10,093
|$9,043
|$10,180
|$57,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$436
|$1,897
|$1,195
|$927
|$2,292
|$6,747
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,404
|$1,038
|$650
|$235
|$5,072
|Depreciation
|$6,219
|$3,007
|$2,647
|$2,345
|$2,104
|$16,322
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,646
|$9,055
|$7,764
|$6,956
|$7,831
|$44,252
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
