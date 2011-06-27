Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,548*
Total Cash Price
$22,893
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,775*
Total Cash Price
$30,748
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,287*
Total Cash Price
$31,646
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,153*
Total Cash Price
$30,973
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,304*
Total Cash Price
$23,342
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,798*
Total Cash Price
$32,544
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,792*
Total Cash Price
$22,444
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,792*
Total Cash Price
$22,444
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,705*
Total Cash Price
$25,362
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,862*
Total Cash Price
$27,831
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,972*
Total Cash Price
$26,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$896
|$355
|$1,942
|$477
|$1,951
|$5,621
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,231
|$990
|$732
|$459
|$165
|$3,578
|Depreciation
|$4,538
|$2,260
|$1,989
|$1,763
|$1,582
|$12,132
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,738
|$6,627
|$7,850
|$6,067
|$7,266
|$38,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$477
|$2,608
|$641
|$2,621
|$7,550
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,670
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,922
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,330
|$984
|$617
|$222
|$4,806
|Depreciation
|$6,095
|$3,036
|$2,672
|$2,367
|$2,125
|$16,295
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,422
|$8,901
|$10,544
|$8,149
|$9,760
|$51,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$491
|$2,685
|$660
|$2,697
|$7,771
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,719
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,978
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,369
|$1,012
|$635
|$228
|$4,946
|Depreciation
|$6,273
|$3,125
|$2,750
|$2,436
|$2,187
|$16,771
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,843
|$9,161
|$10,851
|$8,387
|$10,045
|$53,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$480
|$2,628
|$646
|$2,640
|$7,605
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,682
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,936
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,340
|$991
|$621
|$224
|$4,841
|Depreciation
|$6,140
|$3,058
|$2,691
|$2,385
|$2,140
|$16,414
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,527
|$8,966
|$10,620
|$8,208
|$9,831
|$52,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$913
|$362
|$1,980
|$487
|$1,990
|$5,731
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$747
|$468
|$168
|$3,648
|Depreciation
|$4,627
|$2,305
|$2,028
|$1,797
|$1,613
|$12,370
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,948
|$6,757
|$8,004
|$6,186
|$7,409
|$39,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$505
|$2,761
|$679
|$2,774
|$7,991
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,768
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,750
|$1,408
|$1,041
|$653
|$235
|$5,087
|Depreciation
|$6,451
|$3,213
|$2,828
|$2,506
|$2,249
|$17,246
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,264
|$9,421
|$11,159
|$8,625
|$10,330
|$54,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$878
|$348
|$1,904
|$468
|$1,913
|$5,511
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,207
|$971
|$718
|$450
|$162
|$3,508
|Depreciation
|$4,449
|$2,216
|$1,950
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$11,894
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,527
|$6,497
|$7,696
|$5,948
|$7,124
|$37,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$878
|$348
|$1,904
|$468
|$1,913
|$5,511
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,207
|$971
|$718
|$450
|$162
|$3,508
|Depreciation
|$4,449
|$2,216
|$1,950
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$11,894
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,527
|$6,497
|$7,696
|$5,948
|$7,124
|$37,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$4,387
|Maintenance
|$992
|$393
|$2,152
|$529
|$2,162
|$6,227
|Repairs
|$512
|$593
|$695
|$814
|$948
|$3,562
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,097
|$811
|$508
|$183
|$3,964
|Depreciation
|$5,027
|$2,504
|$2,204
|$1,953
|$1,753
|$13,440
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,896
|$7,342
|$8,696
|$6,721
|$8,050
|$42,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,814
|Maintenance
|$1,089
|$432
|$2,361
|$580
|$2,372
|$6,834
|Repairs
|$562
|$651
|$763
|$893
|$1,040
|$3,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,497
|$1,204
|$890
|$558
|$201
|$4,350
|Depreciation
|$5,517
|$2,748
|$2,418
|$2,143
|$1,923
|$14,749
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,053
|$8,056
|$9,543
|$7,376
|$8,834
|$46,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$4,620
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$414
|$2,266
|$557
|$2,276
|$6,558
|Repairs
|$539
|$625
|$732
|$857
|$998
|$3,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,451
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,155
|$854
|$536
|$193
|$4,175
|Depreciation
|$5,294
|$2,637
|$2,321
|$2,056
|$1,846
|$14,154
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,527
|$7,731
|$9,158
|$7,078
|$8,478
|$44,972
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
