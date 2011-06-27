Used 2013 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews
I did way to much research
I researched every car in this class and kept coming back to the Highlander. In sales and I'm a road warrior so comfort, ride, handling and reliability are key. This car characteristics of a SUV but the ride of a luxury car. Very happy with my purchase. However Toyota should include at this price level blind spot sensing mirrors, back up sensors and memory seats. The nav system is a bit difficult to use and should come with lifetime free updates.
From Venza To Highlander
I traded in my 2010 Toyota Venza for this Highlander because I wanted something more refined and comfortable. And I was right with choosing the Highlander. The ride is so quiet that when I had the radio off once, I only heard the A/C when I was going 40 mph. The ride is so smooth, reminds me of a 2011 Toyota Camry I drove. This car is so much more refined than my Venza. So Quiet. Its also easier to get out of, especially for my grandmother. I also feel safer in this. I've only had it for three weeks, So I will do another review after I drive through the snow with it. The car handles well, its not thrilling or bad. The steering is better than My Venzas. This is my 5th Toyota.
My Highlander
I got this highlander on the first of december last year. Since then, it has been a great car. I know, it's not that exciting but it repays you with its great reliability. Everything has been fine, despite some issues with routine maintenance at my Toyota Dealer. The steering is unpredictable, it's not dangerous or scary. Sometimes it has a weightier feel (which I like) and other times, a light steering feel. On a trip to Indianapolis I averaged 24mpg there and back. I like the iPhone/iPod integration and back up camera. It does many things well. Quiet ride and handles like a car. It was fantastic in the snow. It went through 6 inches NO prob. Not sure If I like the 2014 Highlander design.
Built to Tow
We bought our 2013 SE 4WD in January '14 to replace our '11 Murano as we had bought an Escape 17B trailer. It weighs appx. 2600 lbs. loaded, and the Murano wasn't really built for it. All SE's have the tow package included- a must for anyone towing regularly to properly cool engine & trans oil. Ours also came with hitch. The experience in towing is night and day. On paper both vehicles are somewhat similar, however with the 4WD (AWD really), and its extra curb weight. It pulls our trailer easily. Also, the Murano has a CVT trans, and am not sure about the durability of it with significant towing.
Highlander is the only car for me!
Have a 2002 Highlander and we put 283K miles on it. The A/C went out. Thought we would buy a different car, but nothing else satisfied us. So, we bought a 2013 Highlander with only 30K miles. Plenty of cargo space, plenty of head/leg room. Handles great. Wouldn't know it's only a 4cyl. Fuel mileage is much better than advertised. We are getting average of 25.5 combined. Love the Highlander.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander
Related Used 2013 Toyota Highlander SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner