Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.345.6/460.8 mi.345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
element antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennanoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
keyless ignitionyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
leatheryesnono
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4112 lbs.3979 lbs.4045 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.5800 lbs.5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees29 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1688 lbs.1821 lbs.1755 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees24 degrees24 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height69.3 in.68.1 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Black
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
P245/55R19 tiresyesnoyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Starting MSRP
$27,500
Starting MSRP
$30,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
