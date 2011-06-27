Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Wife says it drives like a dream
Had the car a month. Waited to write my comment until we took a 2300 mile trip. Overall we love the car. A little disappointed with the overall 24mpg. We drove on interstates, in big cities, mountains and 2-lanes. Inside is roomy and comfortable. Love the bluetooth. The Nav system is no better than my Magellan portable. Disappointed that there are areas with no turn-by-turn instructions even though it lists streets. There are some features on it I really liked like the split screen. The front mats are already showing signs of matting. Love the transmission. Mpg is much better at 60-65 mph than over 75 mph. That should be expected. We did get about 31 mpg on one tank. A keeper.
Great vehicle
The highlander is very easy to own. It drives like a car, but you can cram everything in it. I feel safe in the snow. It has not had a single significant maintenance problem so far in 7 years.
The Best SUV
Had this vehicle 10 months now, and 20k miles. No complaints whatsoever. I average 27 MPG in warm weather, and 24 in cold weather. Previously owned Chevy Trailblazers which were solid vehicles, but averaged 17 MPG. The Highlander Hybrid is flawless. Comfort, performance, and build quality are as good as you can get. Fit and finish are perfect. This is an extremely solid vehicle. It's been totally reliable. This is my first Toyota, but I'm a believer in them, and in their hybrid technology.
Smooth drive, but not quite the MPG's
I've driven nearly 15K miles now, including two Alaskan winters. The biggest drawback to-date for the hybrid technology is that even when the battery is fully charged and capable of operating in EV mode, the engine is needed to heat the air for the defroster. In my climate, that cuts into the possible efficiency at least 5 months out of the year. All told, including daily idle time to pre-warm the car for my wife, I still averaged over 18 MPG in the winter. Everyday summer driving in the city is more like 23 MPG. Best ever for a 100+ mile road trip, fully loaded with many hills was just over 27 MPG. With that said, the drivetrain is exceptionally smooth. Interior finish is OK.
Still early, an initial grade
Purchased w/ Nav, JBL system and rear seat DVD. For the price you would think you bought a Lexus, but overall very smooth, comfortable ride. Hybrid system is great, only 2 weeks old and getting 24mpg w/ mixed driving. Power tailgate is a nice feature along with the stow away middle seat. 3rd row isn't the best but certainly livable for adults for short durations. Fun to drive? Eh, it's a SUV/Crossover. How fun can it be? If I wanted spirited/fun driving, I would be in my '06 TL. Overall a very nice upgrade from our '01 Pathfinder LE.
